According to the Alabama Department of Public Health, a second death has been reported in Tallapoosa County because of the coronavirus.
The ADPH’s website, as of 3:35 p.m. Thursday, now has two reported deaths in Tallapoosa County, including one that has been confirmed to be due to COVID-19.
As of last week, the ADPH has been reporting two categories for death numbers with one being reported deaths and one being confirmed deaths due to COVID-19.
To count a person who died from COVID-19 disease, the medical record of the deceased person has to be reviewed by a physician and Infectious Disease and Outbreak staff. Once review is complete, if the death is attributed to COVID-19, the individual will also appear in Deaths From This Illness. Reported death totals are cumulative and will never decrease.
In addition, the ADPH is now reporting 46 confirmed cases in Tallapoosa County — an increase of three from this morning’s report at 10:20 a.m. Thursday. Coosa County has also seen a slight increase with the confirmed case number moving from nine to 10 since this morning.
Across the state, the Alabama Department of Public Health was reporting 2,769 confirmed cases in Alabama as of 3:35 p.m. Thursday. That’s an increase of 222 positive cases since the Thursday morning report.
Tallapoosa Publishers Inc. is typically reporting updates on statewide and local numbers twice per day but the ADPH’s website is constantly updating throughout the day and can be viewed here.