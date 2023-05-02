40292023 Hardy new position.JPG
Buy Now

Central Alabama Community College alumnus, Scott Hardy, is the new Director of Institutional Advancement, Government Affairs and Public Relations for the college.

 Abigail Murphy / The Outlook

It was a tongue-in-cheek comment at the time former director Brett Pritchard said when his mentee told him he would like a shot at his job one day, but now he couldn’t be prouder.

Abigail Murphy is a multimedia reporter for Tallapoosa Publishers, Inc. To contact Abigail Murphy, email abigail.murphy@alexcityoutlook.com.

Tags

Recommended for you