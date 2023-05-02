It was a tongue-in-cheek comment at the time former director Brett Pritchard said when his mentee told him he would like a shot at his job one day, but now he couldn’t be prouder.
As of last month, Scott Hardy has stepped in as the new Director of Institutional Advancement, Government Affairs and Public Relations at Central Alabama Community College.
Pritchard started working with Hardy when he was a student at CACC through the ambassador program. He said it didn’t take long for him to know Hardy had a bright future ahead of him.
“All the kids were good, but you got some that are a little bit more ambitious and have a little bit more of drive about them, that’s who Scott was,” Pritchard said. “I kind of feel like Scott is one of my own because of our relationship and what we have done in the past.”
For over 25 years, Pritchard was the director overseeing public relations for the college. It was his career and he invested in CACC. Now, Pritchard said he is overjoyed to see someone who has the same passion be selected for the position by the hiring committee.
“It was a surreal moment when he called me and told me he was selected for the job,” Pritchard said. “I’m just excited he’s in that role and I think he’s going to do a great job.”
Along with Hardy’s well-versed experience, Pritchard said something that will carry him far is his pride in CACC.
“CACC has always been a special place to me since I attended and graduated there,” Hardy said. “I decided pretty early on during that time that I wanted to work there. I saw how beneficial it was not only myself but to the communities it serves, and I wanted to be a part of that.”
For the past five years, Hardy worked at a communications firm, Matrix, in Montgomery. Through Matrix, he worked on political campaigns and has worked with higher ed and the business sector. He has also worked in nonprofits, media outlets and currently serves on the Alexander City Council.
With Hardy’s new role, he will be overseeing CACC’s foundation, building relationships with stakeholders and managing the brand. Hardy said he hopes to build on the success the college has already made.
“I think CACC plays a role to aid in the workforce development efforts, in the economic development efforts and also providing a high-quality education for the students that we serve in our service-area,” he said.
Education is a keystone in a community's development, and he aims to be a part of providing that — partly by increasing CACC’s student enrollment numbers. Hardy said currently there are around 2,200 students.
In the next five years, he would like to get that number closer to 4,500 students. This goal would involve working alongside admissions and recruitment staff to make sure they are on track for increasing enrollment.
The other side of the position entails government affairs. Hardy said he is there to advocate for the college in relation to government funding.
“My job is to make sure when these elected officials hear the name CACC that it’s top of mind,” he said. “I want to make sure we maintain a relationship that is not only something that they are doing for us, but it’s reciprocal as well.”
Hardy said relationships are everything from the student’s relationship to the college, to the college to the community, the community to the students and the students to the community. One thing he hopes to continue that Pritchard excelled in — being a familiar face.
“The key word in community college is community,” Hardy said. “I want people to understand how important it is that we have a strong presence in our communities.”