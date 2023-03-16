It’s one thing to do a lot of work for the community because it’s your job or because you want credit for something. But it’s a whole different thing when someone puts in work for the community just because they want to.
Although he is at the forefront of a lot of events because he’s always got a smiling face and he’s usually working the grill where everyone wants to be, Scott Blake has never wanted credit for any of the volunteer work he’s done. That’s one big reason he was given the Community Spirit Award at the recent Alexander City Chamber of Commerce dinner.
“The things I do, I just followed in my dad’s footsteps,” Blake said. “He and my mom did all kinds of cooking for everyone, and they were always doing volunteer work. I guess that’s why I do it because I’m just following the family tradition.”
And family is what really means most to Blake.
When it was announced he was the winner of the Community Spirit Award, Blake made his way to the front of the room. When he got to the stage, he burst into tears and spoke through them. But it wasn’t just the award that made him so emotional.
“I had no clue my family was there,” Blake said. “I was working the sound so I knew I was going to be there, but when I got up on the stage, I had no clue they were back there. Then I saw my sister who lives four hours away. My mom was there and two of my kids; it was just emotional. Cindy, my wife, and even my in-laws were there. I was totally shocked and I was not expecting that at all.”
Known around town as The Grillmaster, Blake has been a member of the Alexander City Kiwanis Club for 34 years. He has been the president multiple times and served in leadership roles. Most recently, he organized a Christmas concert series, which benefitted charities in Alex City, Sylacauga and Wetumpka, respectively.
“His father was very sick at the time, and Scott was still doing that,” said former Alex City Mayor Tommy Spraggins, who introduced Blake at the annual dinner. “He handles the pancake breakfast and cooking the food for the (annual) auction. He is really one of the key guys in Kiwanis, and they are benefiting charities for children in our area.”
In addition to his work locally, Blake also sings the national anthem at Auburn University sporting events and is well known for his voice.
“It’s funny because I don’t get nervous at all when I sing,” Blake said. “But when I get up to the national anthem at those basketball games, that’s all they hear. There’s no music. It’s just you, and in a basketball arena, there is 10,000 people staring down at you. With the national anthem, everyone is so tuned in so there’s a lot of pressure not to mess up.”
Blake’s voice goes further than just to support his Auburn teams.
“He is so giving and he really is an amazing singer,” Spraggins said. “When my father passed away, he was one of the first people I called. I wanted him to sing the song “Imagine.” I had heard him sing it before, and he did that for me and my family.”
Admittedly, Blake is a people person and he’s always willing to help when he can.
“It’s an honor to get this award because I’ve never gotten something like that,” Blake said. “But I do it because I love people and I love being around people. I like being involved. It’s fun for me; it’s not a chore.”
When he’s not volunteering, Blake works for Movement Mortgage. He is married to his wife, Cindy, and together they have three children, Lynden, Michael and Weston.