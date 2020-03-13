Cases of coronavirus are appearing across Alabama.
One case was confirmed Friday in Montgomery and another in Jefferson County with four other possible cases as of Friday at 9 p.m., according to the Alabama Department of Public Health.
Numbers are sure to increase and in an effort to idle the spread of coronavirus Gov. Kay Ivey declared a state of emergency and closed public schools beginning Thursday.
“I have emphasized time and time again the health of our citizens is paramount,” Ivey said in a press conference Friday afternoon. “As a state we have taken preliminary measures just in case.”
One of the proactive measures Ivey took was announcing the closure of of all K-12 public schools in the state at the close of the business Wednesday with an anticipated reopening of April 6. This includes cease of athletic events.
State superintendent of education Eric Mackey said the move to wait a few days was to give parents an opportunity to develop a childcare plan. Mackey said schools could be closed beyond April 6.
“It will be evaluated but not last minute,” Mackey said. “We will reassess the last week of March with help from the department of public health as to what needs to happen.”
Mackey said the USDA has given a waiver for a feeding program while schools are closed to serve meals to qualifying students in the free and reduced lunch program.
“We can continue to prepare to meals for students who qualify for meals,” Mackey said. “We obviously have distribution problems. Some can be picked up, some can be delivered but we will have to adhere to guidelines for delivering hot food. Some communities may not have the capacity to deliver.”
The days off from school will not have to be made up.
“Under state of emergency there is a provision that we will not have to make up the days,” Mackey said.
State health officer Dr. Scott Harris said school closure is appropriate for what Alabama is facing at the moment.
“We think that is exactly the right response to protect our citizens.” Harris said.
As of Friday there were two confirmed cases in Alabama.
“The case in Birmingham traveled internationally,” Harris said. “He saw his own physician who requested a test. He has been self-isolating at home because of illness.”
Harris said three more cases were likely but he had not seen the details before taking part in the Friday afternoon press conference. The new cases were not a surprise to Harris.
“We have been expecting this for some time,” Harris said. “We have known we probably had disease transmission in our state.”
Harris said Alabama started to test for the coronavirus last week.
“All tests were sent to the (Center for Disease Control) initially,” Harris said.
Harris said it appears most cases across the country have come from prolonged exposure in close proximity to a carrier. He said he expects to see more cases over the next month and then slow down.
“In China, they had significant activity for about three months,” Harris said. Just in the last few weeks it’s started to slow.”
Ivey added, “This is an ever-changing situation. The virus is unknown.”
Starting Saturday morning, Alabama residents can call 1-888-264-2256 to get information.
“We have a call center opening at 8 a.m. Saturday where residents can get information,” Harris said. “It is not a medical diagnosis. It is to give information about where someone might get tested.”
Ivey acknowledged coronavirus will affect the state and national economy.
“This whole thing is slowing down activity, travel, going out,” Ivey said. “I was pleased to see the stock market recover after President (Donald) Trump’s state of emergency announcement (Friday afternoon).”
Ivey believes declaring the state of emergency was the curative thing to do and will continue to act for the residents of Alabama.
“We will remain engaged in this for the safety of the citizens,” Ivey said. “Calm and steady wins the race.”