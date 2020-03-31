Tallapoosa County and Alexander City school systems have been tasked by the Alabama Department of Education to develop Local Education Agency (LEA) academic continuity plans for what kind of learning teachers will provide from now until the end of the school year.
State superintendent Dr. Eric Mackey set June 5 as the end of the school year but is allowing local boards of education the option to use their original end dates, which both Tallapoosa County superintendent Joe Windle and Alexander City superintendent Dr. Keith Lankford intend to do.
The last days will be May 21 and 22 for Alex City and Tallapoosa County, respectively.
“We will stop instruction on May 15 so that from the 18th to the 20th we can collect missing assignments, put in final grades, collect Chromebooks and materials,” Lankford said. “And after June 5, we will make every attempt to have a senior prom, graduation ceremony or something to recognize our seniors. That’s our intent.”
Windle said, “We can’t get back these last few things seniors missed — prom, senior day, prank day. These are all memory-makers for seniors. But it’s important for parents that they see some kind of ceremony honoring their student.”
Tallapoosa County high school principals are ensuring these seniors have the required credits to graduate.
“There’s some flexibility built in in terms of being able to do some credit recovery if they haven’t taken a course or took it and didn’t pass,” Windle said, “or taking an online platform course.”
For the rest of the students, both Lankford and Windle have met with their teachers and boards to create blended instructional learning programs — online lessons and pickup packets for those without access to the internet.
“It’s no different than what we’ve been doing this week, except packets will be focused on the critical content standards,” Windle said.
Teachers are maintaining their personal connections with students as often as possible through Zoom meetings and being on site to wave to students as they come pick up packets.
The hope is for all students to advance to the next grade despite any issues related to the coronavirus pandemic.
“We don’t want someone to be retained because maybe a student doesn’t have a parent at home,” Lankford said. “This affects all homes differently.”
Without the addition of summer school this year, Lankford said students who were behind during this school year will be assessed early next year.
“When we start back up we’re going to have an intervention plan to begin where they left off,” he said. “We’re trying to reach every single child, especially in those critical areas of reading and math.”
Lankford sent out a notice to parents of students to fill out a survey to determine who has internet access or who may need a device to move forward.
“I encourage parents to email teachers and principals with questions and to complete the survey we sent out,” Lankford said. “It’s very important.”
For Tallapoosa County schools, electronic assignments will go out daily and packets can be picked up once a week.
“Thursday, the seven of us (board members) plus principals, assistant principals, reading coaches and three math instructional coaches will meet on Google meeting to go over the academic plan we developed Monday and flesh out the details,” Windle said.
The plans designed by the superintendents and staff must then be sent to the ADE for approval to be implemented April 6.
Both school systems will continue their feeding programs until the last day of school.
Alex City schools added another pickup location in Springhill and Tallapoosa County schools will go to three days a week. Monday, Wednesday and Friday parents pick up food and get two days worth of meals.
“This cuts down on the number of workers we have to bring in,” Windle said. “We’re working them pretty hard right now and I want to give them a break but still provide meals for the kids.”
More detailed plans from both school systems will be in place by the end of the week.