With the idea of children being out of school for multiple weeks came a lot of questions about how those in need would get meals for students in the community. Both Alexander City and Tallapoosa County schools are looking to answer that problem by still holding their child nutrition programs starting next week.
Gov. Kay Ivey’s declaration of a state of emergency Friday due to COVID-19 closed all public schools after the end of the day Wednesday through April 6. While both local school systems are closed for 2 ½ weeks they will continue their child nutrition programs after their regularly scheduled spring breaks this week.
Alexander City Schools superintendent Dr. Keith Lankford said breakfast and lunch will be served outside Stephens Elementary School with times to be scheduled. Child nutrition program director Rhonda Blythe wants to start Monday.
School officials will hand out the meals to people inside cars waiting.
The city schools will send a Google survey to parents asking if they want meals and how many, Lankford said the school system might use a mobile food truck to deliver meals.
The school system is still partnering with Backpack Buddies, which gives weekend meals in discreet bags to food insecure students, according to Lankford.
Tallapoosa County Schools will hold its child nutrition program from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. starting Monday. Superintendent Joe Windle said there will be a car pick-up line to receive meals and children must be present to get them.
“There will be no gathering,” Windle said. “It will be just like driving through takeout at McDonalds.”
Tri-County Children’s Advocacy Center, which serves Tallapoosa, Chambers and Randolph county children, is also helping feed children with weekly breakfast and lunch box kits. Director Jacqueline Burgess said the center is preparing free boxes with five days worth of both breakfasts and lunches.
They will be available at the center’s Dadeville office, First Baptist Church Dadeville and Lake Martin Area United Way’s office. In special cases volunteers will deliver, Burgess said.
Burgess’ husband Kevin is wholesale distributor and reached out to other wholesale workers to fill the boxes.
Families must indicate how many children they need fed, their children’s ages, possible allergies and if they want both breakfast and lunch boxes. The office can be contacted at 256-825-0094 or at burgessj@tri-co-cac.org.
“If we don’t answer, leave a message; we’re going to call you right back,” Burgess said. “Once you place an order it will take us 24 hours to get it prepared.”