Although Alexander City Schools and Tallapoosa County Schools are closed until at least April 6 due to the coronavirus, superintendents Dr. Keith Lankford and Joe Windle are doing everything in their power to ensure as few jobs and incomes as possible are lost.
In Tallapoosa County Schools, all employees are paid through state or federal funds, Windle said. This includes contract workers and custodial staff.
“Custodians are all full-time Foundation (Program) employees,” Windle said. “The contract folks, such as occupational therapy, physical therapy, we intend to honor those contracts. We’re not leaving anyone out at this point.”
Some of the contract therapy jobs may be paid out of Title 1 funds, which is assistance given to schools with a large number of low-income students or special education funding, which also comes from the state or federal level.
“We’re going to keep paying employees and give them some money for them to spend in Tallapoosa County,” Windle said.
In Alex City Schools, employees who are self-employed or provide occupational and physical therapy services can qualify for unemployment compensation packages outlined by the Alabama Department of Labor.
“Our custodial services, we’re continuing to pay them because they’re still working,” Lankford said. “Spur employees, including contract service providers, peer professionals, we will continue to pay them. Bus drivers also are considered school board employees so will continue to get paid.”
Other employees in both schools systems are advised to work from home or be on call.
“Our maintenance staff is on call,” Lankford said. “We don’t need 11 men in one room but they’re on call for when we need them.”
Child nutrition workers come from a different funding source so not all remain employed, according to Lankford.
“Some of those employees wanted to continue to work so they’re helping with the grab-and-go lunches,” he said. “We’ll take all of this day by day.”
Tallapoosa County and Alex City schools both started their feeding programs Monday, which are available for any student.
“We want to make sure they’re fed,” Lankford said.
Both Lankford and Windle are confident schools will receive a plan of action from the State Board of Education by next week as to how to handle the remainder of the school year.