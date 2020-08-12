Alexander City Middle School
A virtual meeting will be held at 1 p.m. Aug. 12 at the ACMS auditorium
All virtual students need to bring their charged Chromebooks. Virtual students need to bring their schedules. Students will receive their usernames and passwords for ACCESS. The meeting will last 45 minutes to an hour and is mandatory.
Traditional school student schedule pick-up date and times:
8 to 10 a.m. Aug. 19 for seventh grade
12 to 2 p.m. for eighth graders
Traditional students will receive their Chromebooks during the first days of school in September.
Band supply night will be held 6 to 8 p.m. Aug. 27 at BRHS band room.
6 to 7 p.m. for Benjamin Russell and Radney Elementary students.
7 to 8 p.m. for ACMS students; parent meeting at 6 p.m. at ACMS band room
Horseshoe Bend
Drive-thru supply drop-off and meet the teachers
4 to 6 p.m. Aug. 17 for grades 1-3 at the front of the school
4 to 6 p.m. Aug. 17 for pre-k and kindergarten at the back of the school
6 to 7 p.m. Aug. 17 for grades 4-6 at the front of the school
Please drive-up, remain in the car and the teacher will meet your child and pick-up supplies
Schedule pick up for grades 7 to 12 will be Aug. 12. Teachers will be handing out schedules and selling parking passes only. No locker sales or syllabus for classes will be given at this time. Student will receive their syllabus for each class the first day of school. Students only will be allowed in the building and face coverings will be required.
The times for pick-up are as follows:
12 p.m. for 12th grade
1 p.m. for 11th grade
2 p.m. for 10th grade
3 p.m. for ninth grade
4 p.m. for eighth grade
5 p.m. for seventh grade
Reeltown Elementary
Virtual learners Chromebook pick up info 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. or 1 to 3 p.m. The $40 Chromebook fee must be paid in exact cash or check at this time.
Aug. 25 for last names A-G
Aug. 26 for last names H-N
Aug. 27 for last names O-Z
Dadeville Elementary School
Virtual open house, date and time TBA
Meet the teacher drive-thru will be held under the car rider canopy. Please remain in the car. from 4 to 6 p.m. Parents may also drop off supplies during meet the teacher.
Aug. 17 for pre-k and kindergarten
Aug. 18 for first and second grades
Aug. 19 for third and fourth grade
Aug. 20 for fifth and sixth grade
Supply drop off will be held under car rider canopy. Please remain in the car.
8 to 9 a.m. Aug. 24 for pre-K
9 to 10 a.m. Aug. 24 for kindergarten
10 to 11 a.m. Aug. 24 for 1st grade
8 to 9 a.m. Aug. 25 for 2nd grade
9 to 10 a.m. Aug. 25 for 3rd grade
10 to 11 a.m. Aug. 25 for 4th grade
8 to 9 a.m. Aug. 26 for 5th grade
9 to 10 a.m. for 6th grade
If you have more than one student, you may drop off supplies using any of the options above.
Dadeville High School
Orientation for virtual students grades 7 to 12 will be held on Aug. 19 in the DHS Auditorium. Each student may be accompanied by only one parent/guardian. Masks are required. Details and expectations for the upcoming year will be discussed.
Last name A - K: 1 p.m.
Last name L - Z: 2 p.m.
A community meeting for traditional students grades 8 to 12 will be held at 5 p.m. Aug. 13 at the DHS football stadium. Only the student and one parent/guardian may attend. Please remember to follow the ADPH social distancing guidelines.
Orientation for traditional seventh grade students will be held Aug. 12 at the DHS Auditorium.Only the student and 1 parent/guardian may attend. This will be held in the DHS Auditorium. Mask will be required.
Last name A - H: 8 a.m.
Last name I - Z: 10 a.m.