Alexander City Schools is making progress as it’s about halfway through the low-end of its 1,000 to 2,000 community survey response goal.
About 500 community members have completed the five-minute anonymous survey so far, according to the school system’s public relations specialist Jessica Sanford. The goal of the survey is to determine long-term priorities, goals and strategies for the school system with the community’s input.
“I think 500 is a good response because it’s only been out for a week,” Sanford said. “I personally think that’s a great response so far.”
The school system released the survey based off its strategic planning committee, school employees and community members’ feedback from several meetings.
Questions include: What should be the school system’s financial priorities; what should be the system’s main focus for five years; and what is one thing survey takers would change to make the school system the best in the state?
So far the school system has put the survey on its Facebook page and sent it to faculty and staff. It also did a SchoolCast announcement and plans to do a follow-up announcement.
It has reached out to the Alexander City Chamber of Commerce, Alexander City Schools Education Foundation and local civics clubs to spread the word.
“We’re looking at anyway to get that link in people’s hands,” Sanford said. “It takes five minutes.”
The survey’s deadline is Dec. 31 and all the data collected will be presented to a focus group of parents, students, teachers and administrators, Sanford said.
“Any stakeholder will be a part of that focus group to determine plans for (the next five years,” Sanford said. “That’s the gist.”
Sanford doesn’t think the school system will have a problem meeting its goal and the number of responses so far shows the community cares. The survey is a way for residents to have their voices heard, Sanford said.
“That impacts everyone whether you have a student or not,” Sanford said. “Having a good school system affects everyone in the community.”
To access the survey, visit www.surveymonkey.com/r/ACS_Stakeholder_Survey.