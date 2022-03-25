Alexander City Schools and community leaders celebrated the completion of renovations at Jim Pearson Elementary School on Thursday, marking the end of a nearly two-year construction project for the school district.
The board of education met with the school’s faculty, staff and construction teams to host a ribbon-cutting ceremony commemorating the renovations. Among the most significant changes include a new media center, additional classrooms and a more-prominent front entrance that now links the school’s two separate buildings.
Alexander City Schools superintendent Dr. Keith Lankford noted during the ceremony that the construction project had not been an easy task, having been marred with interruptions and delays since construction began in July 2020.
“As [Jim Pearson principal Angela] Strickland and I talked about the other day, you all had to endure the three C's: COVID, construction and Ms. Strickland’s cancer,” Lankford told Jim Pearson staff at the ribbon cutting ceremony Thursday. “But through your resilience and perseverance, you held true and never stopped teaching. Everyone here thanks you for what you do every single day. This is just the beginning of the board's vision in regards to our capital improvements.”
Initially scheduled for completion by the 2021-2022 school year, the project faced delays from the COVID-19 pandemic, construction issues and a storm that flooded the kindergarten wing with backed-up sewage.
Even through the challenges, Strickland noted the support of her faculty and staff along the way.
“I have the best faculty in the whole world and we have the best support system with Dr. Lankford and the board. We are just a family here at Alexander City,” she said.
Regardless of construction difficulties, Strickland added that she is just happy for her students, who will greatly benefit from the new facilities.
“It's been a long process, but seeing it come to completion, I guess I’m feeling just joyful and thankful that our children are safe and out of the weather when they go from the main building,” Strickland explained. “That's my biggest takeaway from this whole project — that our babies can stay dry when it's raining and can safely transition from classroom to classroom. We didn't have that until now.”
She concluded by saying that the building’s improvements have energized students.
“I think our students are really excited. They get quality instruction in every single classroom in this building, whether it's an old classroom or a new classroom, but just seeing the new school ramps it up a little bit more for them,” Strickland said.