Christmas arrived early for 29 Alexander City Schools educators this week. The teachers were awarded $17,0133.39 in Educator Grants from Alexander City Schools Education Foundation.
The foundation held an employee giving campaign this fall and earmarked all the money donated to the grants, which added $8,000 to the total, according to foundation director Jessica Sanford.
“Across the board, everyone bought in and contributed their share,” Sanford said. “It really grew the amount of funds we could give back to the teachers.”
Everyone who applied for the grants previously gave to the foundation, according to Sanford.
Grants were awarded to Jim Pearson, Stephens and Radney elementary schools and Alexander City Middle School. The recipients are Jim Pearson teachers Vicky Askew, Leanne Colley, Blaire Davis, Shelley Dennis, Amy Hamlet, Susan Kelly, Rachel Latham, Kimberly Nickels, Brittany Powell, Ashley Raymond, Buffie Stegall, Sarah Tate, Carrie Waldrop, Ashley Wood, Haley Sparks, Vickey Askew, Ellen Price and Crystal Phillips; Stephens teachers Leanne Waldrop, Ricki Mahan, Brittney Simmons, Hayle Mitchell and Abby Alexander; Radney teachers Katelyn Gullion and Amy Ray; and ACMS teachers Sherri Campbell and Tonya Simmons.
All of the Jim Pearson kindergarten teachers applied together and were granted money for “My Letters Alive” journals, which are part of the school’s reading initiative. ACMS librarian Tonya Simmons applied for a grant for a laminator and art teacher Campbell applied so she could buy canvases for impressionist paintings.
“You don’t realize that that’s expensive for every student to have a real canvas,” Sanford said. “It makes that lesson kind of come to life for them. (The grants) covered math, music, reading and science with (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math or STEM).”
Stephens third-grade teacher Brittney Simmons wanted an interactive board to use for presentations and lessons for her class. She said her students are excited about the grant.
“I think (the interactive board) will increase engagement with students and it will allow them to learn better in the classroom,” Brittney Simmons said.
Mahan wanted more Math Manipulative blocks so her students can concentrate on learning.
“I only have a couple (of the blocks),” Mahan said. “The kids couldn’t use them at the their own desks in small groups to visualize.”
Sanford said the grants will be helpful because teachers spend money on their classrooms out of pocket.
“I think that anything we can do that can contribute to impacting the students and then helping (them) with better outcomes in the classroom is what it’s all about,” Sanford said.
The annual grant began four years ago and $4,000 was given out.
Established in 1997, the foundation is mostly volunteer-run by community members and parents who want to help the schools. It previously focused on technology in the classroom and will begin a new initiative in January that will include adding air conditioning on school buses, according to Sanford.