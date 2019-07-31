The Alexander City Schools Board of Education met Tuesday morning to hire six personnel and update its code of conduct handbook.
Superintendent Dr. Keith Lankford said the Alexander City school board isn’t the only board doing last-minute hiring before the school year starts.
“It’s every single school system in the state,” Lankford said to the board. “It’s just a lot of transition with the teacher shortage and retirements; it has been a merry-go-round for us. We’ve got everybody on, right?”
The school board also unanimously approved minor revisions to the 2019-20 code of conduct handbook. Student services director Jamie Forbus said changes to the handbook included discipline changes and word usage.
“We want to be as transparent as we can possibly be in Alex City so we added some things to the code that were more informational for parents so we can make sure they know everything they need to know about what goes on in our school system,” Forbus said.
Lankford reminded the board about the school’s convocation to welcome back all of the teachers Friday at Benjamin Russell at 8 a.m.
“I’m very excited,” Lankford said. “It’s about creating a positive culture, welcoming people to our family and letting them know how much we appreciate them choosing Alexander City Schools.”
Board members Michael Ransaw and Dorothea Walker were not present at the meeting.”