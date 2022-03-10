The Alabama Automotive Manufacturers Association (AAMA) and the Alabama Community College System (ACCS) announced the availability of 30 scholarships for residents in Alabama who want to pursue a technical education certificate or associate degree in programs related to the automotive manufacturing industry.
The funding covers 30 scholarships, worth $1,800 each, to students who are enrolled in a program associated with automotive manufacturing careers at an Alabama community college. Interested students with at least a 2.5 GPA can learn more and apply directly through the website, dreamitdoitalabama.com/aama/, by the March 31 deadline.
“We are very fortunate here at CACC to support workforce programs for the automotive industry, and we encourage anyone interested to apply," Central Alabama Community College (CACC) dean of workforce Michael Barnette said. “The automotive industry is a major part of the economic growth in the state of Alabama, and we have numerous industry specific companies in our service area. This is a great opportunity for our students who are enrolled or planning to enroll in these programs."
Scholarship recipients may use the funds for their summer or fall 2022 tuition, books and fees associated with the approved program of study. Scholarship submissions must include a completed application, a resume, a 500-word-maximum essay on why the student wants to work in Alabama’s automotive industry, one signed reference letter, an unofficial college or high school transcript and a headshot.
