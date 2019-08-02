The Central Alabama Buffalo Soldiers and Troopers Motorcycle Club has awarded a scholarship to Jamarkis Scales of Central High School of Clay County.
Scales will compete for additional scholarship funds through the Southeast Frontier and Nationals levels.
Scales, the son of Nicole Scales of Lineville, participated in football and basketball while attending Central High School of Clay County and also held a part-time job while finishing his senior year. Scales also volunteers in his community and is a member of his church praise dance team.
Scales plans to attend Southern Union Community College in Wadley this fall majoring in physical education. After graduation, he plans to transfer to a university to further his education.
The Central Alabama Buffalo Soldiers and Troopers Motorcycle Club is one of six chapters of Alabama. Its members are from Tallapoosa, Coosa, Clay, Talladega, Lee and Randolph counties and the group gives back to communities through charitable work, sponsorship of events and by participating in community activities.
The CABSTMC draws its inspiration from the National Association of Buffalo Soldiers and Troopers Motorcycle Club, a nationally and internationally integrated organization started by Kenneth “Dream Maker” Thomas in 1995 in Chicago. The organization has more than 120 chapters throughout the U.S. and South Korea and is an organization of professional men and women who are dedicated to the sport of motorcycle riding and safety.
Members ride their motorcycles (iron horses) to represent the horses ridden by the Buffalo Soldiers during the 1800s. The objective of the NABSTMC is to educate those unfamiliar with the racism, sacrifices and hardships the Buffalo Soldiers of the 9th and 10th cavalries endured. The group’s vision is to instill this knowledge into the minds and hearts of today’s youth to motivate them to become better citizens and leaders of tomorrow.
“Our colors represent a long history of the Buffalo Soldiers and they are worn with pride and respect,” the organization stated. “Our colors honor the African-Americans of the 9th and 10th cavalries who sacrificed their lives so that our country could be what it is today.”
CABSTMC’s current members are president Annie “Sassy 1” Zeigler, vice president Alfred “Scorpion” Ellington, secretary Darrell “Somethin’ Serious” Armour, treasurer Gerald “Ghee Money” Maxwell, chaplain Eddie “Easy” Edwards, business manager Demetris “Queen” Chappell, road captain Jeffrey “JB” Benson, sergeant at arms Luther “LJ” Jones and assistant secretary/historian Latoya “Silky” Lockhart.