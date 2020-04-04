After the government launched a $349 million small business lending effort last Friday, banks and lenders scrambled to prepare as the program’s rules were released mere hours before it officially began Friday.
Applications for the Small Business Administration (SBA) Paycheck Protection Program (PPP), which includes loan forgiveness based on certain specifications, are now being accepted through June 30 and businesses are encouraged to contact their current banks to start the process.
River Bank & Trust Tallapoosa County president Randy Dawkins and senior vice president Abby Guy said they have almost 50 applications in process.
“The loan has to be used for payroll, and the main purpose is to keep paychecks in people’s pockets,” Guy said. “It can also be used for utilities, mortgages on business buildings or rent.”
As lenders, River Bank employees still have some questions and clarifications about the program, especially when it comes to non-conventional business models.
“Bankers have been waiting for some clarification from SBA and (Thursday) night they changed the application,” Dawkins said. “So we have probably 30 to 40 who had already filled it out and we have to ask them to fill it out again.”
As an SBA lender, Dawkins said River Bank wants to do as many PPP loans as it can and employees are here to help customers in any way.
“We feel like this is a fantastic thing for business owners,” Dawkins said. “The purpose of it is to keep people employed, keep them paid and keep the number of employees the same.”
The reason Congress passed this legislation is to avoid the slow economic recovery process the country faced during the housing crisis in 2008, Dawkins said.
“If a business loses employees, the business goes down and it takes time to come back up,” Dawkins said. “If we can get passed the coronavirus, hopefully the economy can pick up and keep going.”
The PPP has a fixed rate of 1% over a two-year loan and payments are deferred for six months while still accruing interest. It requires no collateral and no pre-payment penalty. There are guidelines based on the size of a business and additional guidelines for sole proprietors, independent contractors, self-employed individuals, nonprofits, churches, veterans’ organizations and certain Tribal businesses.
“The loan is payroll-driven,” Guy said. “You have to have employees, so we just don’t know the perimeters to calculate the loan amount for those other eligible entities.”
The funds are determined by the total monthly payroll during the one-year period before the loan date times 2.5, plus the amount of any other debt approved for refinancing, subject to a maximum of $10 million.
Companies with seasonal employees may have a different formula.
There are strict limits on what the money can be used for and Guy warns business owners to follow those rules.
“You have to be careful what you spend it on,” Guy said. “It can’t just be anything. There are legal ramifications.”
Businesses must be diligent in tracking the use of the money so when they request loan forgiveness, the bank can obtain the proper documentation.
“The way we understand it is the banks have the file pulled together and submit it to SBA for approval,” Dawkins said. “The banks are responsible for the documentation.”
The loans will be given at a first-come, first-serve basis, so Dawkins said River Bank was proactive in sending out the two-page applications and checklists earlier in the week.
The negatives that come with this program are slim, Guy said, but she urges people to be careful when sharing private information.
“There is a lot of fraud out there that could be taken advantage of,” Guy said. “Make sure you’ve verified with the bank that they got your information. It’s a lot of private information being shared electronically, so be cautious of that.”
Any fraudulent act could result in a penalty of imprisonment of up to 30 years or a fine of up to $1 million.
Right now, River Bank is prioritizing its customers and non-customers would have to move their accounts to River Bank for them to process the SBA application. Businesses should reach out to banks with which they are currently banking as they will already have most of their information on file.
“The way I look at it, I’d love to see our area get as much money as possible,” Dawkins said. “The more money that comes here, that’s just going to help our economy.”
More info:
- Use of loan: payroll, including benefits; interest on mortgage obligations or rent under lease agreement incurred before Feb. 15, 2020; utilities for which service began before Feb. 15, 2020.
- A decision must be made on forgiveness within 60 days and forgiveness amount will be reduced by $10,000 if applicant received EIDL .
- To request forgiveness, a business must submit a request to the lender servicing the loan and include documents that verify full number of full-time employees and pay rates as well as payments on eligible mortgages, lease and utility obligations.