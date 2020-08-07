Alexander City Light and Power customers will not see a rebate like Alabama Power customers did did in the coming months. But it is not because the city utility is holding onto extra profit.
The Alabama Public Service Commission (PSC) approved a credit Tuesday due to lower fuel costs for Alabama Power customers.
The benefit of lower fuel costs has already been experienced by customers of the Alabama Municipal Electric Authority (AMEA) and its 11 municipal electric utility operations such as Alexander City Light and Power.
“Our cities have been seeing the savings passed onto them,” AMEA spokesperson Kathy Miller said. “We are a wholesale customer of Alabama Power and others and the fuel costs adjustments are figured monthly. Customers have been seeing the savings (automatically) for years.”
Alabama Power rates are set by the PSC. Rates for electric cooperatives follow a different route and with fuel prices built into the rate there is no need for a rebate because of lower fuel prices.
Alexander City Light and Power customers can see the difference on their monthly bills through a fuel adjustment rate. Alexander City finance director Sandy Stanbrough said a multiplier for the fuel adjustment rate is figured monthly by AMEA.
“It is a fuel adjustment factor,” Stanbrough said. “In the last few years it has varied from .05 to .11. It is part of the electric bill.”
A customer’s fuel adjustment rate total will be different depending on power consumption. To see an accurate comparison of the change in the rate, Alexander City Light and Power customers need to compare bills from the same month over several years or months where power usage was similar. In cases when the usage is almost the same, customers should see a difference in the fuel adjustment rate — higher when fuel prices were higher and lower when fuel prices were lower.
AMEA purchases electricity at wholesale prices from Alabama Power (58%), Southeastern Power Administration (21%), South Carolina Public Service Authority (6%) and Southern Power Company (3%). AMEA also generates 12% of the electricity it sells to member cities at its Sylacauga natural gas generation plant.
Alabama Power customers will receive $100 million through a fuel credit agreement approved by the PSC earlier this week. A typical residential customer using 1,000 kilowatt hours of electricity per month is expected to receive a credit of $25. Customers who use more energy will receive a larger credit.
Alabama Power said it has seen lower fuel prices during the COVID-19 pandemic. Alabama Power normally adjusts its fuel costs at the end of the year with savings passed on to customers in January.