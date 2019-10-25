Sav-A-Life of Tallapoosa County has been impacting the local community for more than 28 years. Sav-A-Life opened in Alexander City in July 1991 and serves about 700 to 800 women a year, according to executive director Sharon Moore.
The organization is a nondenominational Christian-based nonprofit that helps women with crisis pregnancies in Tallapoosa, Elmore, Coosa, Clay and Randolph counties.
The organization provides free pregnancy tests and uses “Earn While You Learn” which is a video education program for pregnant women. In the program, women earn “mommy money” by watching videos about childcare and can use it to buy items such as clothing, diapers and car seats at the organization’s boutique.
“As far as the teaching we have, no one else in our area has that,” Moore said. “The program teaches them how to care for their child.”
About four to seven women attend the program every day, Moore said, which takes about three years to complete.
Lake Martin Area United Way helps fund the program by paying for the instructional videos, diapers and wipes. Moore said the funding is very helpful.
“To someone who needs us I think (Sav-A-Life is) pretty important,” Moore said.
There are also video programs for parents of children 2 to 12 years old and another program that teaches parents how to shop on a budget, dress for job interviews and find housing. Parents are usually court ordered to watch these parenting videos, Moore said.
Sav-A-Life is also currently planning its annual banquet for March 3 and will feature pro-life advocate Abby Johnson. The organization is looking for table hosts. Anyone interested should contact her office at 256-329-2273.
Sav-A-Life is open from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Thursday at 5 Lee St. in Alexander City. For more information visit www.acsavalife.com.