Johnny Payne has heard all sorts of stories from children for more than a decade as Santa’s helper.
Payne’s authentic white beard and need for glasses make him a natural to fill the role of Jolly St. Nick. Payne’s attributes allow children to open up to him.
“You don’t ever know what is going to come out,” Payne said. “I’ve had them tell me they want a little brother or sister. I hear stuff on their Christmas list I ain’t ever heard of, ain’t gotta clue.”
While most visits with Santa are fun, some take Payne’s breath away.
“Sometimes, they tell you something that ain’t funny,” Payne said. “It can be rough. I had one little girl come up and after a while I asked what I could bring Mommy or Maddy. She said, ‘You don’t bring Mommy anything; she is in heaven.’ It was rough.”
Everyone else nearby took notice too.
“You could hear a pin drop for a while,” Payne said. “I didn’t know what to say. I mean what are you supposed to say to that.”
Payne was at Medicine Express Family Pharmacy on Saturday playing the role of Santa and things were a little less stressful. Sisters Lilly, 4, and Rylee, 7, Hampton stopped in with their mother Kelsey to visit Santa.
Lilly wasn’t so sure, but Payne and Rylee worked with Lilly. Kelsey works at Medicine Express and the siblings took a 10-minute break before returning to Santa’s lap rattling off a list of things.
“I want a new tablet, a new phone,” Rylee said.
Payne kept the conversation going with the sisters.
“Has Mommy been good to you?” Payne asked the girls as they shook their head no. “You know what that means? Santa’s not coming to see her.”
Kelsey responded, “Well that’s nothing new.”
Before the girls climbed down, Payne offered up small candy canes and reminded them Santa is still watching.
“Y’all have about a month left,” Payne said. “I’ll be by to see y’all.”
Rylee and Lily weren’t done yet. They took advantage of their mother’s co-workers and stayed a while creating letters and artwork for Payne. As Santa’s helper, Payne graciously took the letters.
“I learned a long time ago you don’t read the letters,” Payne said. “They will get to you.”
The breaks in between children are welcomed by Payne.
“They sit on your leg and squirm sometimes,” Payne said. “It can hurt but you just have to grin and bear it. Sometimes I need to get up and walk around to work the problems out of my legs.”
Parents recognize Payne and so do the children from time to time. It’s just fine with Payne and it adds to making the day fun for all.
“You need to put a little weight on there,” one parent said jokingly.
Payne grinned as he responded, “It might help the costume but my doctor says not to.”
Payne’s start as a stand-in for Santa started when another Santa helper couldn’t fulfill his duties.
“I started out down at Jim Pearson (Elementary) School,” Payne said. “It was my first place. Ken Cowart called as he was making pancakes at the school.
“I told them I didn’t have a suit. (Cowart) said I have one, come on.”
Santa suits are no longer a problem for Payne.
“I have three now,” Payne said. “I had another on order but it hasn’t come in yet. If they made them with air conditioning, I would have it made.”