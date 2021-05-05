When a head-on collision occurred at the intersection of Dobbs Road and Hwy 63N community members jumped into action.
Barbara Sokol, retired Alex City resident, known for teaching lifeguard classes, was one of the first on the scene.
“Well I have some background in emergency medical training” Sokol said. “I heard this noise so I ran from my house.”
Another woman had already stopped traffic. “She pulled her car up in a slant and blocked traffic. She is a hero,” Sokol said.
After arriving on the scene Sokol attended to one of the victims, a young boy.
The woman who blocked traffic donated some decorative pillows she had in her car to aid the boy, who was laying on the pavement.
Other neighbors called 9-1-1 and attended to the victims in the other vehicle.
The woman who blocked traffic left her pillows in the care of Sokol. “ I hope she comes back and gets the pillows,” Sokol said, “they are very nice pillows.”
The young boy was able to sit up before being transported to Russell Medical. Someone from the other vehicle was transported as well with unknown injuries.