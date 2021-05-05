Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Alabama... Tallapoosa River At Wadley affecting Chambers, Randolph and Tallapoosa Counties. .Flooding continues on the Tallapoosa River Basin and a flood warning remains in effect. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. && Another statement will be issued by Thursday morning, or sooner if conditions warrant. && ...The Flood Warning is now in effect until tomorrow morning... The Flood Warning continues for the Tallapoosa River At Wadley. * Until Thursday morning. * At 7:00 PM CDT Wednesday the stage was 13.2 feet. * Flood stage is 13.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall to 5.2 feet Monday evening. &&