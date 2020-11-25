The red kettle of the Salvation Army is impossible to miss during the Christmas holidays.
From the red of the kettle to the ringing bell and other entertainment the bell ringers come with brings a little joy to those shopping and the donations serve the community. But it’s not paid staff who ring the bell; it’s volunteers and the Salvation Army is recruiting them.
“The bell ringers greet people as they enter stores,” the Salvation Army’s Stephanie McCullars said. “They wish people happy holidays or Merry Christmas. Some really get into it by singing and dancing.”
The funds raised in the kettle campaign help the Salvation Army with its missions.
“This is our big fundraiser for the year,” McCullars said. “Those funds help with our food pantry. It helps with our disaster services like after a house fire or storm. We also have programs to help with utility payments.”
McCullars said Salvation Army bell ringers will be out beginning Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and will finish Christmas Eve. There are no bell ringers on Sunday. Locally, bell ringers will be at Walmart and Winn-Dixie in Alexander City and at Renfroe’s in Dadeville.
The COVID-19 pandemic has affected inquiries about volunteering to ring the bell, but the Salvation Army is helping protect volunteers.
“There is a little hesitation,” McCullars said. “We are providing (personal protective equipment), masks, gloves and a red apron to be worn when they are ringing the bell.”
McCullars said there are plenty of options to volunteer.
“It is a minimum of a one-hour time slot,” McCullars said. “We have many volunteers who sign up for two and three hours at a time. Many do it more than once.”
McCullars said it is a treat for many of the bell ringers.
“People love to be able to help out,” McCullars said. “The bell ringers love seeing eyes light up. Conversations strike up as it's a small community and many know each other. It gets people in the Christmas spirit.”
McCullars said those wanting to volunteer as bell ringers should call 256-215-3730 and ask for Stephanie or Grace.