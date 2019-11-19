The Salvation Army bell ringers are impossible to miss when shopping during the holiday season as they ask for donations outside Alexander City stores. The Alexander City organization is preparing for the upcoming season and is asking for volunteers to sign up.
Director Grace Gokey said the organization rings bells outside of Walmart and Winn-Dixie in Alexander City and Renfroe’s Market in Dadeville. Gokey has not had as much interest as she should like so she is spreading the word on social media, television and in the store.
“We are always looking for volunteers at this time of year,” Gokey said. “We want dedicated volunteers. We can do families (volunteering at one time).”
Students can use bell ringing for community service hours, according to Gokey. The organization has already received interest from Boy Scout troops.
Slots are open for bell ringers to work anytime from Black Friday on Nov. 29 through Christmas Eve. Volunteers can choose where they want to work and how long they want to be at locations.
“People love being able to help out in the community,” Gokey said. “(Our current volunteers) have fun with it. Everybody knows everybody in small towns. It gets you in the Christmas spirit.”
Gokey wants slots filled by Thursday. If slots aren’t filled, Salvation Army store employees have to volunteer and leave the store stretched thin.
All of the money raised from bell ringing goes back to the store and is its main source of funding. The store covers Tallapoosa, Coosa, Randolph and Chambers counties. The money helps with emergency services such as utility bills and shelter for local people.
“The money that is given is put back in the community in various ways,” Gokey said. “People have a ball with it. They sign up for multiple days. It gets them out. They have fun with it.”
Those interested in volunteering can call the store at 256-215-3730 or visit the store’s location at 1725 AL Hwy 22.