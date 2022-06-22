A single lot of dog food from Freshpet Inc. is being voluntarily recalled from various states including Alabama after a possible contamination with Salmonella.
According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), 4.5-lb bags of Freshpet Home Cooked Chicken Recipe dog food with a sell by date of October 29, 2022 are being recalled in conjunction with the FDA after being sold in Walmart stores in Alabama and Georgia.
Any bags of food matching the above description should be disposed of immediately, and any questions or concerns regarding the food can be directed to Freshpet at 1-800-283-0583 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
"The safety of pets and pet parents and the quality of our products are of the greatest importance, and we value the trust placed in Freshpet," said Freshpet in a statement when announcing the recall.
Salmonella, an infection commonly caused by contaminated food or water, can negatively affect animals if consumed and can also be a danger to humans, specifically children and elderly people if contact is made with the bacterium, according to the FDA. Cooking meats and eggs properly is the best way to avoid a contamination outside of thorough hand washing when handling these at-risk foods.
Common symptoms for dogs and humans alike may include nausea, dehydration, vomiting, diarrhea, bloody diarrhea and cramping but may develop into arterial infections or urinary tract issues if not properly treated.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), symptoms usually begin six hours to six days after infection and last four to seven days. However, some people do not develop symptoms for several weeks after infection and others experience symptoms for several weeks.
Dogs who are infected but show no symptoms can be carriers for the infection and spread it to other animals or humans without warning.
Freshpet stated that they designated the lot of food for destruction but a portion of the lot was instead shipped to retailers over the last two weeks. No other Freshpet products outside of the Home Cooked Chicken Recipe are affected by this recall.
There have been no reports of illness, injury or other adverse reactions when the recall went out on June 17, before being posted by the FDA the next day.
Pets who may have digested the Freshpet food in question should be closely monitored and taken to a veterinary clinic as soon as possible if symptoms arise.