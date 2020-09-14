Weather Alert

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING... THE FLASH FLOOD WATCH CONTINUES FOR * PORTIONS OF CENTRAL ALABAMA...EAST CENTRAL ALABAMA...SOUTHEAST ALABAMA AND WEST CENTRAL ALABAMA, INCLUDING THE FOLLOWING AREAS, IN CENTRAL ALABAMA, AUTAUGA, BIBB, CHILTON, COOSA, DALLAS, ELMORE, JEFFERSON, LOWNDES, MONTGOMERY, PERRY, SHELBY, ST. CLAIR AND TALLADEGA. IN EAST CENTRAL ALABAMA, CALHOUN, CHAMBERS, CLAY, CLEBURNE, LEE, MACON, RANDOLPH, RUSSELL AND TALLAPOOSA. IN SOUTHEAST ALABAMA, BARBOUR, BULLOCK AND PIKE. IN WEST CENTRAL ALABAMA, GREENE, HALE, MARENGO, SUMTER AND TUSCALOOSA. * FROM LATE TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING * PERIODS OF LOCALLY HEAVY RAINFALL ARE FORECAST TO IMPACT AREAS OF CENTRAL ALABAMA WEDNESDAY AND THURSDAY IN ASSOCIATION WITH TROPICAL SYSTEM SALLY. FORECAST RAINFALL TOTALS OF 4 TO 9 INCHES IN THE WATCH AREA COULD LEAD TO SIGNIFICANT FLOODING AND FLASH FLOODING. SOME ISOLATED HIGHER AMOUNTS ARE POSSIBLE. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A FLASH FLOOD WATCH MEANS THAT CONDITIONS MAY DEVELOP THAT LEAD TO FLASH FLOODING. FLASH FLOODING IS A VERY DANGEROUS SITUATION. YOU SHOULD MONITOR LATER FORECASTS AND BE PREPARED TO TAKE ACTION SHOULD FLASH FLOOD WARNINGS BE ISSUED. &&