New Site Mayor Phil Blasingame was grinning from ear to ear Tuesday night as he saw New Site’s newest councilmember Cory Clark walk in.
“He has made it to two meetings now,” Blasingame joked. “He hasn’t left us yet.”
Clark wasn’t the only reason for Blasingame and the rest of the town council to be happy.
“January was our biggest month ever for sales tax,” Blasingame said. “We collected $26,273. We have averaged between $21,000 and $23,000 per month.”
New Site brought in $99,521 in general fund revenue in January thanks mainly to $55,453 collected from yearly business licenses. The town is still waiting to collect on 49 other licenses in New Site.
Blasingame also delivered good news about the town’s health clinic and pharmacy.
“I got an email from (Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs) ADECA’s Chris Parker,” Blasingame said. “He said we will get our letter of approval Feb. 28 and we have met all the conditions for an ADECA grant.”
Blasingame said the letter will then allow McKee & Associates to start the bid process on the facility. He also said ADECA will be signing off on renovations to the senior center in the next couple of weeks.
The council and Blasingame commended the New Site Police Department for its service during last week’s storm and after a report of a gun at Horseshoe Bend School.
“I have heard nothing but great compliments about how you handled the gun at the school,” Blasingame said. “Y’all did a great job.”
Councilmember Mickey Carter said, “It’s been continuous. Everyone is talking about the great job y’all did.”
The time capsule donated by Randy Anderson to the town has arrived. Plans are to bury the capsule at town hall Sunday, March 22 and for it to be reopened in 50 years.
In other action the New Site Town Council:
• Approved minutes from the Feb. 3 meeting
• Approved transferring $5,467.64 from the TREC account and amend the budget to cover the cost of a fencing at the recreational park
• Approved the purchase of a Hustler Super Z 60” lawn mower
• Was reminded statement of economic interests forms are due April 20
• Learned Clark is working on setting up the town’s Facebook page
The next meeting of the New Site Town Council is 5 p.m. Monday, March 2.