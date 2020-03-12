Tallapoosa County Schools special needs bus driver Andrea Schultz has seen it all during her 18-year career. But she continues to do her job regardless of roadblocks — sometimes literal ones such as animals crossing streets.
“You sometimes don’t know what you might come up on,” Schultz said. “There might be a cow in the road or a calf that has gotten out and it got tangled in the fence and you just can’t stand to see that. Or you see a turtle in the road and the kids would just cry if they see you (accidentally) run over it.”
Schultz said she has formed relationships with her students and their parents and has seen some of them grow up from kindergarteners to high school seniors. Schultz loves when students give her pictures at the end of the school year.
“Special needs buses have the best kids (to travel with),” Schultz said.
As a special needs bus driver Schultz is required to go through special training in addition to standard training and yearly recertification.
Schultz inspects her bus for 10 minutes at the school system’s bus depot before starting her route around 5 a.m. Like all county bus drivers, Schultz said she makes sure it’s safe before leaving because her job is about student safety.
“We just do this job like the mail people in rain, snow or shine,” Schultz said. “It doesn’t matter we’re out there picking up our kids.”
In addition to the drivers inspecting their buses, the transportation department’s mechanics check them monthly. When inspecting, the school system’s mechanics start from the front of the bus and work their way to the back.
“If (the bus drivers) spot something they’ll come tell us and the (mechanics) will take care of it,” Carter said.
Transportation department mechanic Jimmy Haddox said the work is all for student safety.
“(Our work is) a lot more important than people think it is because we have a lot of responsibility with all the kids.”
Mechanics have to test and get state department certified to work for the school system.
The Alabama Department of Education also inspects the vehicles every year.
The school system’s transportation department passed its recent state safety inspection with only one of 56 buses having a major infraction.
The vehicle had a drag link issue, according to transportation director Len Carter. The drag link connects the vehicle’s steering gear box to the tie rod ends and is important to the entire steering system, according to Your Mechanic’s website.
The transportation department was honored at Tallapoosa County Board of Education’s meeting Monday and will receive an Alabama Department of Education certificate for having less than 10% deficiencies in its fleet. Carter said the state department gives the school board its scores regardless how the inspection went.
“The (mechanics) do a good job — that’s where the credit goes to the mechanics because they’re the ones responsible for doing this every day,” Carter said. “(Deficiencies are) going to happen from time to time. We don’t like for it to happen but everyone’s human and things will get by you.”
Bus inspections take about 10 minutes and the state department checks brake systems, lights, tire rods, drag links and more when conducting inspections.
No school bus accidents were reported for the school year as of Wednesday afternoon, according to Carter. The school buses transport about 2,100 students every day.
“It’s serious business when you’re hauling around that many kids,” Carter said. “Safety is the No. 1 thing. If one of these buses is in an accident, (the transportation department) is the first place they’re coming to make sure that bus should have been on the road.”
Bus drivers have to go through bus driving school, pass their commercial driver’s license test, attend the state’s bus driving school and train at the school’s transportation department before starting their jobs.
“The responsibility is unlike any other,” Carter said. “It’s a big responsibility and most of our drivers do well and that means a lot when you ask a driver to do something and they comply with it.”
Carter said he’s constantly thinking about student and driver safety because there can be a lot of distractions such as student behavior and inclement weather.
“I think (the bus drivers) do an excellent job,” Carter said. “The drivers do well also because it starts with them.”