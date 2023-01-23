russell printing
Buy Now

Russell Printing will be closing its doors by the end of Jan. 2023.

 By Abigail Murphy Multimedia Reporter

Earlier last week, customers of Russell Printing and Design received a phone call informing them of the business shutting down.

Abigail Murphy is a multimedia reporter for Tallapoosa Publishers, Inc. To contact Abigail Murphy, email abigail.murphy@alexcityoutlook.com.

Tags

Recommended for you