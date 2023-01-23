Earlier last week, customers of Russell Printing and Design received a phone call informing them of the business shutting down.
Customers confirmed Russell Printing is closing the print shop at the end of the month.
Russell Printing, located on 901A Lee Street in Alexander City, has served the area for decades.
According to Chad Odom, executive director of Lake Martin Area Economic Development Alliance, the hope is to find a buyer for the business. However, one has not been identified at this time. He said they will continue to work with the seller and possible buyers to try to retain jobs there.
In the event the business goes without a buyer, the employees will have retraining opportunities in compliance with the Alabama Department of Labor.
Russell Printing began as an internal print shop for Russell Athletic and later opened doors to outside customers.
When asked about the print shop closing, Russell Printing declined an opportunity to comment.
