Chelsey Ja’Nae Days got a special 2020 Christmas stocking from Russell Medical after becoming the first baby born at the hospital this year. The 19-inch, 6-pound and 20-ounce baby was delivered Thursday at 10:25 a.m.
“It was news to me when they told me (she was the first born this year),” her mother Jasmine Rowell said.
Sylacauga residents Rowell, 28, and Chesley Days, 29, weren’t expecting their daughter for a few days. Rowell was going to induce labor at the hospital Friday until she felt pain and pressure on New Year’s Day.
“(Obstetrician Dr. Brian Dix) was like, ‘We can keep you overnight or we can (induce labor),’” Rowell said. “So we did.”
Rowell was in labor for five hours.
“She was being a little stubborn at first,” Rowell said. “I wasn’t dilated then I went from 6 (centimeters) to a 10 in 20 minutes.”
Rowell is a medical assistant at Russell Medical.
Chelsey is Rowell’s third child and Days’ second. She is joined by siblings Londyn Robinson, Zaniyah Ashley and G’Niece Days.
“(Chelsey) takes the cake,” Rowell said. “The other two, they weren’t as alert the same day they were born anyway. She’s barely cried.”
About 370 babies are born every year at Russell Medical, according to marketing director Susan Foy. None were born on New Year’s Day at the hospital.