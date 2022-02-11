Blood donors are needed as LifeSouth and blood centers across the nation are experiencing unprecedented declines in blood donation, leading to a significantly impacted blood supply at Russell Medical.
Blood supplies have been low for months and the resurgence of COVID-19 and the omicron variant is causing blood drive cancellations, staffing challenges and donor eligibility misinformation, furthering the seriousness of the shortage. However, the need for blood is urgent, and blood donors are asked to donate soon.
“Blood donors are needed every day to make sure blood is available immediately when it is needed and a significant decrease means the care of patients can be affected,” said Amanda Claybrook, Director of the Russell Medical Laboratory. “It is imperative to maintain a stable blood supply to ensure blood is available to help patients in need.”
Claybrook said donating blood is safe, takes about an hour and can save up to three lives.
The emergency blood drive at Russell Medical on Monday, Feb. 14 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. The blood mobile will be parked in the front parking lot. All blood types are needed and are much appreciated.
Blood can be donated after receiving the Moderna, Pfizer or Johnson & Johnson vaccines for COVID-19 or the flu vaccination.
Cliff Williams is a staff writer for Tallapoosa Publishers.