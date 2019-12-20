Changes to the healthcare system and Russell Medical’s recent partnership with the UAB Health System were discussed at the “State of Healthcare” luncheon.
Russell Medical president and CEO Jim Peace spoke at the Alexander City Chamber of Commerce luncheon Thursday at the Betty Carol Graham Center at Central Alabama Community College.
Russell Medical’s goal is to have healthcare in Alexander City and the surrounding area for years to come. With that, the organization deals with the evolution of the healthcare industry and its many changes over the years.
Peace said technology is one of the things that has played into that changing landscape.
Technology that plays a part in medicine includes robotics, electronic health records, telemedicine, home monitoring, self-treatment, social media communication, medical research, genetic medicine, implantable medical devices and pharmacology.
Russell Medical is using telemedicine with intensivists, psychiatry, nephrology and sleep and is going to add it to its outlying rural health centers, according to Peace.
Peace said technology has caused even the types of healthcare providers to change.
Modern healthcare providers include physicians, physician assistants, nurse practitioners, nurses, telemedicine and emergency web-based medicine sites such as WebMD. Some providers can write prescriptions over the phone, according to Peace.
“Ten years ago we didn’t have this list of providers, but now there’s more,” Peace said.
Since the Affordable Care Act was signed in 2010, Russell Medical has also seen changes in inpatient and outpatient numbers.
“We’re probably half today what we were on an in-patient basis as we were two or three years ago,” Peace said. “We’re doing more business volume-wise on the outpatient business than we’ve ever done.”
The main questions Peace said are prevalent to the healthcare industry are, is healthcare a right or privilege, who should pay for it and is there a role for prudent purchases.
“We as consumers today make decisions based on, ‘Is it prudent for me to buy this or have that surgery now or can I put it off to next year because it’s become a cost issue?’” Peace said. “We don’t think about (the questions) until we have to have them.”
Expectations or outcomes of treatment, accessibility, cost, convenience and urgency are some leading changes in the industry, according to Peace.
“We pull up to McDonald’s and we want a Big Mac and fries and a Coke; we don’t expect it to take five minutes,” Peace said. “They knew I was coming. They’re a fast food restaurant. ‘Get it to me and get it to me right now.’
“That’s where we are in society. It’s the way we live our life. Healthcare is no different; we deal with that every day.”
The changes are happening everywhere, according to Peace.
“There have been more hospitals closing this year than there have been in the history of health that’s been reported,” Peace said. “That’s a scary thing for the community.”
Walmart is competing with Russell Medical by building clinics, according to Peace. Russell Medical spends money to recruit primary care doctors, invest in them and promote them so they become part of the community and stay while competing with smaller clinics like those Walmart are building.
Healthcare payers include Medicare, Medicaid, Blue Cross Blue Shield, government services such as Veteran Affairs, commercial insurance, self-insurers and self-pay. Hospitals also deal with uncompensated care, which is when hospitals provide care and are not reimbursed.
“One of the things we’ve seen under Donald Trump is a push for privatization of Medicare,” Peace said. “It’s happening. They’re called Medicare Advantage products.”
Russell Medical provided $4.7 million in uncompensated care last year, according to Peace.
Government plays roles in healthcare as the player, regulator, inspector, financer and court system. The Affordable Health Care Act, Medicare and Medicaid are ruled by the government.
“We continue to see rules and the interpretation of those rules through the government and court systems,” Peace said.
Russell Medical’s consumers are users, payers, caregivers, taxpayers and voices of the public such as social media users.
The Russell Medical Board of Directors wanted to join a fair partnership where it had a voice at the table with if it joined a network, so it joined the UAB Health System in November.
Russell Medical is one of UAB’s many partnerships across the state, but Russell Medical has been working with UAB for years.
Russell Medical started a joint venture partnership cancer center with the UAB Services Foundation in 2012 and changed the name to UAB Medicine – Russell Medical Cancer Center from The Cancer Center at RM in 2016.
“All of these relationships with UAB are all different,” Peace said. “None of us are alike. We’re unique in the way we’ve got a history with them.”
The hospital has a 15-member board of directors, which includes three from UAB. The agreement is also a three-year contract but either party can leave anytime.