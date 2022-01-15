Russell Medical Center is back in crunch mode with six out of six intensive care beds occupied and a full emergency room, as Tallapoosa County continues to rack up over 100 new COVID-19 cases per day.
"We're just swamped; that's really our story here at the moment," Russell Medical marketing director Susan Foy said. "The number at the testing site continues to be overwhelming."
Between New Year's Day and Friday, more than 1,200 people have tested positive at the Alexander City hospital alone.
With its drive-thru testing site at the Mill Two Eighty, Russell Medical is able to fit about 230 tests into one day, Foy said. But with a line of vehicles already snaking around the urgent care center by 9 a.m. every day, sometimes with multiple passengers in need of testing, the wait can be at least two hours.
The clinic has to start turning away newcomers by about 3 p.m. in order for its staff to close at 5 p.m.
"It is hard to predict at what time and spot each day we will have to cut off the line," Russell Medical said in a Facebook post Monday. Foy said the hospital has been getting "hammered on social media" for the wait time.
What the omicron variant may lack in severity, for the majority of people who catch it, it makes up for in the sheer volume of infections that inevitably send a few to the hospital. Statewide, hospitalizations exceeded 2,000 on Tuesday; at the height of the delta-variant wave, hospitalizations had exceeded 3,000. Where that number is as of Friday is unclear, however, as the Alabama Department of Public Health's electronic disease surveillance system has crashed.
Locally, Russell Medical reported 6.1 out of six ICU beds full to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services last week, while Lake Martin Community Hospital in Dadeville does not have an intensive care ward.
As of Thursday, negative six percent of ICU beds were available in the Alabama Hospital Association's east central region; in other words, 161 patients were receiving intensive care despite only 152 licensed ICU beds. In "the before times," normal ICU occupancy was between 57 and 82 percent, according to one 2013 study.
"We have been in the trenches all week just trying to keep everything going, our clinics and our drive-thru testing site," Foy said. "And we've got so many people of our own staff out right now. We're just trying to make it day-to-day at the moment."
But as Alabama rides its third major wave of COVID-19 cases, Russell Medical has yet to close physicians' offices or suspend elective surgeries.
"The big concern is that we're stacking up in the emergency department, and where are we going to transfer people when we're full," Foy said. "That's a conversation every hospital in East Alabama is having right now."
It's an equation not just of available space, but available staffing. On Tuesday, Tallapoosa County Schools announced it would be going virtual for the rest of the week; the next day Alexander City Schools said it would shut Friday. Just as some Russell Medical employees are getting infected, others are having to stay home for childcare.
"One thing affects the next," Foy said. Despite sounding like "a broken record" her request for the community is to wear masks this weekend and to avoid crowded gatherings.
"Go back to the days of old, when we were all told to hunker down," she said.