UAB and UnitedHealthcare reached a tentative agreement Wednesday, July 31 where UAB will continue to accept UnitedHealthcare as they work out the details of an agreement over the next two weeks.
Russell Medical will continue to accept UnitedHealthcare despite the parting of ways between UAB Health System and UnitedHealthcare at the end of the month.
Russell Medical chief financial officer Matt Fisher said Russell Medical has its own contract with United Healthcare and the hospital’s cancer center will still accept plans from United Healthcare.
“The situation at UAB has no bearing on us,” Fisher said. “It will have no impact on us. We have the joint venture with UAB and we have our own contract with United.”
Fisher said more than 90% of accepted insurance by Russell Medical patients comes from Blue Cross Blue Shield of Alabama, UnitedHealthcare, Viva, Advantage Medicare and Medicaid.
Fisher said those insured by UnitedHealthcare would encounter issues if transferred from Russell Medical to UAB.
“If someone is in a car accident and first brought to the (emergency department) here and then transferred to UAB, they would receive a statement from Russell Medical for services provided here,” Fisher said. “They would also receive a statement for services at UAB.”
UAB Health System CEO Will Ferniany is unhappy with not accepting UnitedHealthcare plans but said the insurance provider is putting extreme profit ahead of patients’ healthcare needs by trying to force UAB to be a Tier 2 provider.
Ferniany said in a statement UAB Hospital is the only Level I trauma center in Alabama recognized by the American College of Surgeons and cares for the most sick and critical patients in the state and beyond. Ferniany said 11% of patients at UAB are transferred from community hospitals in Alabama and Level I trauma centers require significant and costly standby resources to operate.
“We regret that UnitedHealthcare has put us into a position that causes anxiety for our patients, and we are working toward an agreement that will allow us to continue making the highest quality of care available to our patients and all of Alabama,” Ferniany said. “UnitedHealthcare customers who want UAB Health System entities to be in network for them should call the number on the back of their insurance card to encourage United to put patients first and settle their differences with UAB, and they should encourage their employer to do the same.”
Some patients may qualify to continue to access care after July 30 pursuant to the continuity of care terms offered by their plan. Patients with questions about access to UAB Health System entities can call UAB at 205-801-7717 or the number on the back of their insurance card for information about physicians and hospitals that accept United Healthcare insurance.
UnitedHealthcare spokesperson Cole Manbeck issued a statement stating UAB’s costs are double that of other teaching hospitals in the Southeast and UAB is making demands to hide costs from the public.
“The cost of care at UAB Hospital is more than double the average cost of care at all other hospitals in Alabama and is more than 50% more expensive on average than other academic medical centers in neighboring states that provide similar services,” Manbeck said. “This means higher costs for consumers. UAB is also demanding that we hide its costs on our websites, which consumers use when shopping for quality, affordable healthcare.”
Ferniany disagrees.
“UAB supports transparency and has no problem with our rates being posted on United’s websites, and we do not oppose tiering for services where people have a choice,” Ferniany said. “We are also opposed to a program that only looks at price and not quality of care. This Tier 2 designation would.”
Ferniany said in negotiations to date United has demanded UAB Health System entities’ costs mirror smaller, less comprehensive providers across Alabama, ignoring important qualifications and context.
“The UAB Health System entities are different from community hospitals and less complex organizations offering limited services,” Ferniany said. “UAB Hospital, for example, treats sicker patients and serves Alabama in ways no other institution does. In comparing us to other Alabama hospitals, United ignores many facts.”
Ferniany said in the statement UAB cannot allow UnitedHealthcare to force UAB to weaken its ability to provide quality care.
“As the leading healthcare provider in Alabama that welcomes well over a million patient visits a year, we are dedicated to maintaining a sustainable business model in which our patients can access the care they need,” Ferniany said. “We cannot allow UnitedHealthcare’s demands to force us into an agreement that weakens our ability to deliver care to those who count on us.”
According to Ferniany, UnitedHealthcare is one of the most profitable insurance providers in the U.S. boasting $9 billion in earnings in 2018 and generates more cash profit than all other national publicly traded health plans in America combined. United recently reported a $4.7 billion quarterly profit. Those profits come at the expense of its policyholders and healthcare providers, Ferniany said.
Manbeck said UnitedHealthcare has not walked away from the negotiating table.
“Despite repeated efforts to reach a compromise, UAB has decided to put Alabama residents square in the middle of this dispute,” Manbeck said. “This is unfortunate and completely avoidable. We hope UAB will reconsider so we can continue working toward a new agreement that will ensure our members have continued access to UAB at a more affordable cost.”
Ferniany said UAB would still be willing to negotiate but not at the cost of patient care, something other insurance companies have seen.
“Other major insurers like Medicare, Medicaid, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Alabama and VIVA all recognize their responsibility for supporting the unique, extensive care UAB provides Alabama,” Ferniany said. “In spite of the UAB Health System’s unique benefits, UnitedHealthcare has insisted on designating UAB as a lower, Tier 2 provider. We have never been Tier 2 at anything.
“We are opposed to the United program that makes some of its policyholders pay more to come to UAB while United would pay less.”