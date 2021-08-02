Officials at Russell Medical are not worried they haven’t yet broken ground on the Benjamin Russell Legacy Project.
The slight delay is playing into their hands. The extra time is giving architects a chance to make the project better.
“The original timeline has been changing due to the worst possible time for a project like this with construction materials, one price but lack of availability,” Russell Medical’s Kimberly Carter said. “We were set to start late August. We haven’t really delayed that but we have added six to eight weeks to each building which puts in that October to November timeframe to break ground.”
The extra time will hopefully bring down material pricing but also allows for unknowns in the approval process of constructing a medical facility.
“There are so many decisions that are beyond our control like submitting the paperwork to the state for approval from the Alabama Department of Public Health,” Carter said. “That could take one week or it could take six weeks, we just don’t know. We wanted to make sure we gave ourselves enough time to make solid firm decisions and be as financially responsible as we could be.”
The project will see 26 independent-living cottages near the Charles E. Bailey Sportplex. Original site plans had the cottages almost lined up. But with the delay and work by surveyors, the plans have changed a little.
“Instead of looking like a subdivision graded off flat and lot line, we wanted to play to the natural topography and the natural elevation changes of the property,” Carter said. “We spaced the houses out. It allowed for different heights and different flows. The drive in, you come down and around. We are leaving as many of the trees and natural aesthetics as we can.”
The cottages will come in three different floor plans and be leased to tenants. The leases will include a golf cart and charging station under a carport at the cottages.
“Aside from all this planning, we are working with our landscaping architect to build out golf cart paths which can also act as walking or running paths throughout our entire Russell Medical campus,” Carter said. “That allows us to safely get the residents to Total Fitness, Total Healthcare or wherever they might be going without having to drive on the roads.”
Plans are in the works to tie in the cart paths to the Sportplex to allow access to Alexander City’s senior center.
A three-floor, 30,000 square foot assisted living facility will be constructed near the cottages . It will house 32 beds, activity rooms, laundry rooms, a spa area, kitchen and dining area and multipurpose room. Three floor plans will be available in 330, 430 and 510 square foot. All will have a window.
The building with the most visibility will be the two-story 26,000 geriatrics center on the front of the Russell Medical campus along U.S. Highway 280.
“There will be physician specialty clinics geared towards geriatrics and seniors,” Carter said. “We are going to only shell out level two for now because we can plan and plan all we want but God always has a different plan when we get there.”
Carter said the first level will house four specialty clinics.
“This will be new revenue streams that we don’t currently have on our hospital campus,” Carter said. “We know geriatrics will be in this facility and UAB will have an endowed chair here. We are building out for three other clinics. We haven’t yet 100% secured what the others will be just yet. We are looking at things like senior and geriatic centered like rheumatology, endocrinology, psychology, clinics like that. We are in discussions with UAB with what those clinics will look like and what assistance they can provide as we build this out.”
The facility will be constructed close to The Mill Two Eighty.
“These facilities will be 30 feet from each other which allows us to do much needed facility upgrades to the event center sharing mechanical systems and internet,” Carter said. “We realized with COVID, we need to do some significant upgrades there. We will kill two birds with one stone. Things we haven’t been able to do just yet with COVID.”
The basic schematics are done but there is still a ways to go.
“We have floor plans and exteriors,” Carter said. “We are in the interior program phase where we are sourcing vendors. Do we pull Cat 5 or Cat 6 and how much? We are looking at all those interior logistics.”
Some of those logistics include deciding between electric and gas appliances.
“The advanced care will be 100% city utilities,” Carter said. “We are still working some things out for the power for the senior living facilities because of the jurisdiction lines between Alabama Power and the city. We know the other utilities like sewer, water and gas will be on the city. One thing the mayor and I have talked about is if it is on Alabama Power, do we do gas appliances instead of electric so we can further the revenue of the city?”