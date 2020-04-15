Officials with Russell Medical saw an increase in patients with flu-like symptoms Monday and it has caught their attention.
Russell Medical CEO Jim Peace said patients on Monday presented with higher acuity levels again with more than 50% showing flu-like symptoms — a concern as COVID-19 spreads.
“One day does not make us, but (Monday), what we saw in the emergency department is reason for concern,” Peace said. “We saw more patients than average and over half again were presenting symptoms after dropping below the mark last week.”
Peace said Monday and Tuesday are the busiest days at Russell Medical’s emergency department and the next few days could be sign if there is a surge coming in cases of the coronavirus.
“In talking with peers across the state, it appears that we are two to three weeks behind Lee and Chambers counties,” Peace said.
Peace said it is also concerning more pediatric patients are coming to the emergency department but the recent increase is not solely due to COVID-19 symptoms.
Peace said patients coming to Russell Medical are in dire need of care.
“More than 90% of the patients who are determined to be a person under investigation for COVID-19 go from the (emergency room) to (intensive care unit) because they are so sick,” Peace said. “It’s not like we are seeing a high number of admissions; it’s the length of stay.”
Russell Medical director of marketing Susan Foy said now is not the time to relax on social distancing and hygiene habits.
“People don’t need to let their guard down right now,” Foy said.
The overwhelming percentage of highly sick patients has presented a challenge for the staff at Russell Medical.
“Our ICU beds are taxed,” Peace said. “We have stood up more but our challenge is staffing.”
The staffing issue in ICU came to a head Sunday night.
“We had the maximum number of patients on ventilators we could have based on nurses available,” Peace said. “We had reached the maximum ratio.”
Peace said one patient had to be transferred to a medical facility in Birmingham.
“Out of safety for the patient and the staff, we have had times we had to reroute patients to Birmingham,” Peace said. “We don’t like to do that; it’s hard on patients and (emergency medical services) but it is in the patient’s best interests.”
Tallapoosa County has recently seen a spike in numbers of positive cases of COVID-19, partly due to a large number at Bill Nichols State Veterans Home but also because tests are now coming back more quickly.
“We have everything we have sent to the reference lab through Saturday morning back,” Peace said. “For several days over the last couple weeks we had well over 100 tests out. We currently only have 37 pending. The lab brought in new equipment. We are now back to a 24- to 48-hour turnaround time.”
As of Tuesday morning, Russell Medical has tested 512 for COVID-19 and had 88 positives. The faster turnaround time is something Peace is thankful for.
“We are burning through (personal protective equipment) with patients under investigation (for COVID-19),” Peace said. “When it takes a while to get back the tests, it means we use more.”
While the spike in numbers is disheartening, Peace said Russell Medical is seeing some hope.
“We have had patients who are COVID-19 positive transfer from ICU to (a regular room),” Peace said. “(Monday) we had a discharge of a positive patient. Everyone celebrates when that happens.”