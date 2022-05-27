Russell Medical Center is once again restricting hospital visitation following a rise in COVID-19 cases.
The hospital announced on May 19 that Tallapoosa County had transitioned to a substantial (orange level) category,meaning that community transmission has returned to moderate levels.
According to Susan Foy,the director of marketing at Russell Medical Center,the decision follows a report last week from the ADPH COVID-19 dashboard hub, which showed an increase in Tallapoosa County’s seven-day-average positivity rate.
“We have seen a slight increase in positive cases in recent weeks and continue to encourage the public to remain diligent with hand washing, social distancing, and to notify your personal physician or urgent care center if you experience pronounced COVID-like symptoms,” Foy said.
The dashboard reflected that Tallapoosa County’s positivity rate had increased to 8.3 percent, a moderate level of community transmission. Moderate transmission is classified as a positivity rate between 8.00 and 9.99 percent.
Foy added that the hospital concurred with the state's assessment and have also observed cases slowly rising throughout the county, but noted thattesting at the hospital's urgent care center hasn’t yet needed to alter testing hours or location.
Hospital visitation at Russell Medical is based on the level of Tallapoosa County positive COVID-19 transmission per the State of Alabama’s COVID-19 dashboard, as well as conditions within the facility, such as the number of COVID-postive patients and recommendations from hospital administration.
The ADPH recently changed their weekly reporting schedule to every Friday, so the hospital will continue to monitor dashboard reports and alter visitation as conditions change.
