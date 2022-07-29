Russell Medical is one of three Alabama hospitals to receive the Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) Five-Star Rating in 2022.
Russell Medical is one of only 429 hospitals across the United States to receive the rating this year and it’s the second time in two years Russell Medical has received the rating from data required to be submitted to CMS.
“It is highly sought after, but very hard to come by,” Russell Medical Chief Nursing Officer Paula Davenport said. “We are fortunate to have received the prestigious Five-Star CMS award for the second year in a row. It is a designation that is a reflection of the hard work of everyone here at Russell Medical.”
The designation of “Five-Star Rating” is determined from five broad categories — mortality, safety of care, readmission, patient experience and timeliness and effective care. Under those five categories are many more sub-categories Russell Medical was measured on. But the standards from CMS are the same for all hospitals.
Davenport said the award recognizes the staff.
“Russell Medical is the name on the building but it’s each individual employee and their dedication that makes who we are,” Davenport said. “Their dedication to quality patient care allows Russell Medical to achieve high standards and recognition.”
Brenda Duncan is Russell Medical’s director of quality services. Duncan said the standards have many parts and pieces.
“It is just a snippet of what we do for quality,” Duncan said. “Hospitals have forever been tracking data – quality measurement related to safety and quality.”
Duncan said all staff members at Russell Medical operate under the same goal allowing the recognition for a second straight year.
“Part of our mission statement is to be the best because we care,” Duncan said. “It’s truly what our employees do. Everyone gives 100 percent and they strive to give quality care.”
Davenport believes the recognition demonstrates Russell Medical’s staff is committed to treating all patients like they want to be treated.
“What would I do if it were my family, my mother,” Davenport said. “We should treat all of our patients that way. It just shows the compassion that everybody has for quality here at the hospital.”
Duncan said she wasn’t surprised Russell Medical received the Five-Star Rating designation for a second year in a row.
“It’s humbling but we live it everyday,” Duncan said.
Davenport is hopeful Russell Medical can receive Five-Star Rating again.
“It’s difficult and you can’t take your eyes off anything — it’s keeping up with every little task,” Davenport said. “It’s a daily effort. I believe the daily dedication of our employees giving compassionate care in a team environment, all who seek quality and excellence on a daily basis will help us achieve it again.”
Duncan said the Five-Star Rating for a third year is highly achievable because of the support from Russell Medical’s board of directors and administration.
“It’s about communication,” Duncan said. “It’s ingrained from the top down. It’s in our culture hear at the hospital to provide the best and most compassionate care we can.”
In 2021 Russell Medical was joined by Baptist Health Prattville, St. Vincents in Birmingham, Jack Hughston Hospital in Phenix City, Lakeland Community Hospital in Haleyville and Marion Regional Medical Center in Hamilton as the only hospitals in the state to receive the Five-Star Rating. Of those, Baptist Health Prattville and Lakeland Community Hospital in Haleyville duplicated efforts in 2022 to join Russell Medical again for back-to-back Five-Star Rating designations in Alabama.