Dexur, a data-driven hospital and healthcare news and research service, recently analyzed Medicare claims and found Russell Medical, South Baldwin Regional Medical Center, and Andalusia Health were the top three ranked hospitals with the lowest in-hospital sepsis mortality rate.
According to the release, Dexur’s analysis of Medicare claims data shows Russell Medical, Andalusia Health and South Baldwin Regional have the lowest sepsis in-hospital mortality rate at 7.42%, 7.53%, and 8.19%, respectively. Statewide sepsis in-hospital mortality rate for the same period was 16.84% as compared to the national rate of 13.42%.
Sepsis is the body’s extreme response to an infection. It is a life-threatening medical emergency that occurs when an infection a patient already has — in his or her skin, lungs, urinary tract or elsewhere — triggers a chain reaction throughout the patient’s body. Without timely treatment, sepsis can rapidly lead to tissue damage, organ failure and death.
Vice president of clinical services, Sarah Beth Gettys, RN, BSN, MSHA, assembled Russell Medical’s multidisciplinary sepsis team members together this week to congratulate them on this important achievement.
“The numbers speak for themselves,” Gettys said. “Our numbers are half the national average. We are making a difference and saving lives.
“In the frenzy of our daily work obligations, it’s hard to pause for a moment to celebrate what we’ve accomplished, however, this is big and it’s important to pause and reflect upon this achievement.”
According to Gettys, the multidisciplinary sepsis team has been meeting regularly since 2015 to address the CMS measure of decreasing sepsis-related mortality through sepsis bundle protocol. A bundle consists of diagnostic and therapeutic therapies designed to reduce mortality in patients presenting with sepsis. The team consists of staff from various clinical departments including chief medical officer Dr. Michele Goldhagen, who also oversees hospital medicine; director of quality Brenda Duncan, RN; RM board member and quality chairman Ralph Frohsin; nurse managers, infection prevention, case management, pharmacy, laboratory, medical records, IT and health information management.
“It’s important for our community to recognize the significance of these positive outcomes,” Frohsin said. “This became a leadership priority and is a topic of focus during every board meeting. We are engaged and fully supportive of this team’s collaborative efforts and applaud these results.”
Dexur has one of the largest anonymized medical claims data based on which it produces real-world evidence (RWE) research for specific hospitals, nursing homes, hospices, home health, and other healthcare organizations. Dexur data has been used in research papers published by top institutions such as Harvard Medical School and is trusted by more than 500 healthcare organizations.
Dexur has published research on these specific hospitals as well as other hospitals in Alabama relating to readmissions, skilled nursing facilities, market share, referral patterns and other data elements. Further research on Russell Medical, Andalusia Health, and South Baldwin Regional Medical Center can be found on Dexur.com.