Although the late Alexander City Mayor Jim Nabors died in May, his legacy and memory is still living on.
That was made clear more than ever Wednesday as Russell Medical presented a plaque of a resolution in honor of Nabors to two of Nabors’ sons, Doug Nabors and Chris Nabors. The third son, David Nabors, was out of town and unable to attend.
Jim Nabors served on the Russell Medical board of directors for 21 years and served as chairman since 2007 until his death.
Doug and Chris Nabors were proud the hospital board passed this resolution in their dad’s honor.
“It means the world to me because this place meant the world to him,” Doug said. “He gave a lot of years to this community and this hospital. I know he would be grateful for (this resolution) and for us coming back (Wednesday) and being a part of this.”
Chris echoed the same sentiments and reflected on his dad who — although he held a high position as mayor and many other important positions in his lifetime — was very modest.
“He’s very humble,” Chris said. “This is Alex City. He gave back to Alex City for anything. He was superintendent of the (Alexander City) school board; he was on the board at the hospital. He gave everything he had to this city; that’s why he ran for mayor.”
Jim Nabors also served as chairman of the hospital’s parent company Medical Park Healthcare and on various other committees such as finance, audit, quality and professional affairs.
Russell Medical staff remembered Jim as someone who made a difference in the community as well as at the hospital.
“He brought so much to the board,” Russell Medical Foundation executive director Tammy Jackson said. “He was just an amazing person and we certainly feel his loss. From the expertise, the information, the contacts — he was a huge voice in our board.”
Jackson remembered times when Jim visited the hospital and ate lunch with the staff and was simply a friend to those he worked with.
“Every department feels his loss — all across this hospital,” Jackson said.
Russell Medical CEO Jim Peace presented the resolution and read it for those gathered in honor of Nabors.
“We wanted to recognize a man who meant so much to this organization,” Peace said. “We all lost a great friend; we all lost a great leader; and from a community standpoint too we lost an amazing individual who devoted so many days, so many years, so many hours to not only his community but certainly to this hospital. He had a passion for it.”
The resolution recognizes Jim for things he accomplished such as leading the effort to employ the hospital foundation’s first executive director; establishing the Marie T. Nabors Healthcare Scholarship in memory of his late wife; directing funds through his position as president of the Benjamin and Roberta Russell Family Foundation to benefit future generations of healthcare workers through scholarships over the years; ensuring Russell Medical’s investment grew; helping Russell Medical thrive and remain on sound financial footing even through challenging times; making significant investments in facility expansions, technology upgrades and human capital; and the hospital being named a Top 100 hospital in the country by Thomson Reuters during his board tenure.
Jim also became a certified hospital trustee by the Alabama Hospital Association in 2014 and was most recently recognized as the 2019 Trustee of the Year.
“His true legacy lies in the profound effect he had on the countless men and women he mentored, inspired and guided over the course of his professional career,” the resolution states.
Doug said his family misses Jim but there are things to be thankful for.
“I know that he cared for Alexander City and the people cared for him and for that I’m grateful,” Doug said.
A plaque of the resolution will be on display in the Russell Medical lobby.