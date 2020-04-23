The numbers seem staggering as 242 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Tallapoosa County in just one month as of but Russell Medical officials believe the area is on the downward slope of the curve.
“Since last Thursday, our volume in the emergency department has been cut in half,” Russell Medical CEO Jim Peace said. “Patients seeking treatment for flu-like symptoms is also down.”
Peace said Russell Medical has gotten 128 positive tests for the coronavirus back from reference labs with only 15 pending as of Wednesday morning. He said Russell Medical has tested 650. Peace said long-term care facilities residents and staff likely account for the large difference in numbers as most of those aren’t collected or tested by Russell Medical.
While Russell Medical has seen a decrease in the number of patients coming into its system, the hospital is still working hard to help patients recover from COVID-19.
“Our (intensive care unit) and patients on ventilators is taxed,” Peace said. “Our staff is still doing what they do — treat patients with care and compassion. In some cases, they are being the family for patients.”
Peace said the ICU is busy but things are starting to slow down in other areas.
“We are seeing a decrease in the need for medical services beds,” Peace said. “That is a good thing.”
Peace said Russell Medical assisted the Bill Nichols State Veterans Home with an immediate supply need of gowns, masks and hand sanitizer.
With improvements and talk of reopening some of the restrictions placed across the state to make sure needs could be met with an influx of patients, Peace said administrators at Russell Medical are putting together plans for elective procedures when the go ahead is given.
“With the downward trend, we feel like at Russell Medical we need to start planning on how to reopen things for elective procedures,” Peace said. “Our team is looking at it. We started Friday knowing we need to see at least 14 days of the downward trend.”
Peace said after the number of cases jumped Tuesday, a reopening of elective procedures may still be on hold, but noted those confirmed cases were not at Russell Medical.
Peace said access to testing still remains an issue as swabs, tubes and the kits remain in short supply. He said Russell Medical has the Abbott Medical machines capable of the 15-minute tests but the kits that make the test possible are not available to Alabama medical facilities yet.
As testing improves, Peace hopes Russell Medical can make testing more widely available to those in the Alexander City community, but COVID-19 isn’t the only thing Peace hopes to be testing for.
“We are also hoping for an antibody test to be rolling out,” Peace said. “The first person we have in mind is a person who was asymptotic who tested positive and 14 days later was still positive and still hadn’t shown any symptoms.”
Peace said decreasing numbers don’t mean a need to relax some new practices.
“We still need to practice social distancing and hygiene,” Peace said. “We might be getting better in regards to the curve but it can go backwards too.”