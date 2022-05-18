Registered nurse Brandi Worthy has worked in just about every department in her 19 years at Russell Medical. Thursday she was given the 2022 Russell Medical Nightingale Nursing Award.
Worthy was surprised at the announcement and at a loss of words but co-worker Alesia Goodwin nominated her. Goodwin’s words led the committee to select Worthy for the award over other nominees RN Nancy Ammons, LPN Janet Stowes, RN Stephanie Jones and CRNP Jennifer Spann.
Goodwin said it is hard to summarize what kind of nurse Worthy is.
“She is a natural born leader and has made many contributions to get the hospital based clinics where they are today,” Goodwin said. “She was instrumental in the facilitation of patient centered care and embraces challenges and change with innovative strategies.”
Goodwin said Worthy’s most notable characteristics are leadership skills and the ability to “truly talk to people.”
“In her role as clinical supervisor she continuously shows staff what it means to feel supported,” Goodwin said. “Whether it be covering shifts for staff members to take time off or staying late to help staff finish their work, Brandi will do whatever it takes to best support not only the staff she manages, but all staff members.”
Goodwin said Worthy shows compassion with all patients and staff she comes in contact with through patient care and working with them.
“Interactions with some of the more challenging patients never seem to deter her from the mission of providing high quality care,” Goodwin said. “Most importantly she takes the time to listen to the patients especially when they are really sick or having a bad day. She always makes them smile and feel as though they are the most important person in the clinic.”
Goodwin said Worthy is big on patient education so the patient understands the plan of care when the patient gets home, but it doesn’t stop there.
“She will also spend extra time making phone calls to patients, pharmacies and other physician offices advocating for the patient so they receive the best care as soon as possible,” Goodwin said.
Goodwin said Worthy has the ability to break the stress in any environment.
“She is an ultimate professional and caregiver but has the humor and constant positive attitude that helps make the stress of any situation bearable,” Goodwin said. “No matter the situation, Brandi always finds a laugh in everyone. Her laugh and positive attitude are contagious. She genuinely loves what she does and shows it through her enthusiasm to educate others in a way that makes them feel accomplished and competent. Brandi deserves all the recognition for being an exceptional nurse and a true compassionate leader with a love for what she does.”