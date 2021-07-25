Russell Medical has been celebrating Christmas in July.
No, the holiday hasn’t moved. And no, the staff at Russell Medical haven’t lost their minds. The staff are celebrating for a good cause as they kick off fundraising for the Lake Martin Area United Way campaign that officially starts next month.
“We are the pacesetter for this year’s United Way campaign,” Russell Medical director of marketing Susan Foy said. “We started the week with a Christmas parade. We are having a contest with best decorated Christmas tree. We had a bazaar and silent auction as part of the fundraiser.”
Staff voted on the best decorated tree using their United Way pledge cards.
Staff even celebrated “Cheeseburgers in Paradise” Thursday.
At next month’s United Way campaign kickoff, Russell Medical will announce how much they raised for the United Way and the agencies it serves to help encourage others to raise funds.
Previous years have seen the Lake Martin Area United Way raising more than $500,000 to serve nearly 30 agencies. Many of those agencies will be represented at the kickoff to let those in attendance learn how they serve the community.