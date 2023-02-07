A new report revealed last week that over a dozen Alabama hospitals risk closing in 2023.
The Alabama Hospital Association discussed the financial toll of the COVID-19 pandemic on state hospitals during a Feb.2 press conference. A panel of state healthcare professionals delved into a report from Kaufman Hall, a healthcare and higher education consulting firm.
According to AHA president Dr. Donald E. Williamson, the AHA initially commissioned Kaufman Hall to conduct a comprehensive Alabama-focused report following the firm’s 2022 study investigating the pandemic’s effects on the U.S. healthcare system.
Based on the Alabama study, he said state healthcare leaders have gained greater insight into lingering effects of the pandemic, including now financial impacts.
Williamson noted that Alabama hospitals served as a mainline defense against COVID-19 since the initial outbreak of the virus three years ago, but said that access to healthcare in Alabama could now be jeopardized due to the staggering financial losses Alabama hospitals incurred during the pandemic.
“I think this data shows that frankly Alabama hospitals face an existential crisis in terms of surviving,” Williamson said.
According to the report, hospital margins in Alabama have declined 79 percent since the start of the pandemic, despite state hospitals receiving financial assistance directly from the federal government.
The rising costs have resulted in Alabama’s hospitals collectively procuring $1.5 billion in losses during the prior three years. Williamson said the financial burden could result in 15 rural Alabama hospitals being in danger of shuttering in 2023 if course isn’t reversed.
As a rural hospital, Russell Medical Center currently faces a similar financial challenge from the pandemic, said the hospital’s chief financial officer Matt Fisher, and identified rising labor and medical supply costs as contributing factors.
“We saw a number of clinicians retire at the beginning of COVID if they were in a position where they could because there was so much uncertainty, and everyone was scared,” he said.
Fisher said in addition to retirement that hospital staff also gained employment within the lucrative traveling nurse industry that emerged in the months following the pandemic.
“Many of our clinicians sought out those opportunities where they would see an increase in their pay, and we're not talking about a 5 to 10 percent increase, but a 50 to 75 percent increase in pay,” he said. “During those really tough periods of COVID, we were in pretty desperate need of staff and we were in a position of almost price takers.”
The hospital's labor costs as a result increased 27 percent compared to pre-pandemic years, according to Fisher, and said that Russell Medical Center has relied on the company’s financial reserves to address rising expenses.
“What has happened to us and many other hospitals across the state is we have been forced to tap into our reserves, and we've had to use a tremendous amount of cash over the last couple of years just to be able to continue to fill the gap,” he said. Obviously, we can't continue to fill the gap for an indefinite amount of time, or we'll all run out of money.”
However, Fisher described curtailing hospital services or facility closures as a last resort for many hospitals.
“We are constantly evaluating, but our board of directors is extremely committed to this community, and there is a desire to offer as many services as possible to this community. So cutting services would be a last resort,” he said. “Unlike most rural hospitals in this state, Russell Medical is unique in the services that we offer, and I can go into the many specialties that we have that so many rural hospitals can't say that they offer.”
Fisher said that Russell Medical Center and other Alabama hospitals would rather be in favor of lawmakers expanding Medicaid, which healthcare professionals statewide believe could serve as a long-term solution to the crisis.
“Hospitals and leadership of hospitals are very much in favor of the expansion of Medicaid. We think that would be a huge help to us and every hospital in this state,” Fisher said. “I think it's going to take more than just this, or ARPA (American Rescue Plan Act) funds, it's going to take additional changes to stabilize hospitals across the state.”