It’s taken almost a year but the Russell Medical logo now reflects its partnership with UAB Health System.
Nearly a year ago the two health systems strengthened their relationship when Russell Medical became a member of the UAB Health System. Russell Medical was already an affiliate of UAB Health System. The member status is special and now the logo represents the strong cooperation between the health systems.
“There are only a few member hospitals of UAB,” Russell Medical director of marketing Susan Foy said. “We communicated the new and stronger relationship but have not visually shown that relationship. We wanted to take the next step to really make it such that people can look at our logo and see the relationship we have.”
The new logo demonstrates the commitment of both health systems to residents in the area.
“When you look at it all, there is a considerable presence of UAB here in our community,” Foy said. “We want to acknowledge that and educate the public on that in addition to Russell Medical’s physicians and services we offer. It is a complementary and very good relationship on both sides.”
The partnership is strengthened with two UAB Health System’s board members sitting on the board of Russell Medical. But it is not because Russell Medical has been sold.
“Russell Medical is not UAB,” Foy said. “They haven’t bought us or acquired us.”
The new partnership grew from an existing relationship started at the UAB Cancer Center at Russell Medical. While Russell Medical had a cancer center prior to UAB, UAB became a 50/50 partner in the venture in 2012.
“When you walk into the doors of our cancer center you are walking into a UAB Medicine Cancer center,” Foy said “It is here and not in Birmingham by the fact you have radiation oncologist here.”
The relationship between Russell Medical and UAB supplements the services already available at Russell Medical. UAB’s presence means many medical services no longer require frequent trips for patients to Birmingham for treatment. Russell Medical has its own physician staff but the presence of UAB Health System means the presence of UAB specialists in Alexander City such as general surgeon Dr. Lacey Swenson.
“She is here full time,” Foy said. “She sees and operates on patients here but she is a UAB surgeon.”
And there is more.
Cardiologist Dr. Kevin Sublett is with the UAB Heart & Vascular Clinic of Central Alabama. UAB’s Callahan Eye sees and operates on patients at Russell Medical. Three UAB breast surgeons, Dr. Helen Krontiras, Dr. Rachel Lancaster and Dr. Catherine Parker see and perform procedures at Russell Medical. There is also UAB Urology.
The partnership extends to other forms of patient care.
“We also have various telemedicine services, a tele-intensivist as well as a tele-stroke program here,” Foy said. “If you are admitted into the emergency department and the doctor thinks you may be having a stroke, they immediately can be talking to the neurologists at UAB and quickly assess what needs to be done.”
The ‘Member of UAB Health System’ status brings big healthcare system advice to rural healthcare.
“Under this management agreement, they collaborate with us on business aspects such as hospital operations, like supply chain logistics, revenue cycle management and compliance issues,” Foy said. “They also help us with clinical resources such as physician recruiting assistance and other staffing needs we may have. They lend their expertise in various areas that a larger facility would have that maybe a small one may not have.”
The new logo acknowledges the relationship and Foy said the partnership with UAB will grow.
“People will begin to see this in our letterhead and advertisements,” Foy said. “This really is just a reflection of what came to pass in the first part of the year will continue as we have plans for other services to come online in 2021.”