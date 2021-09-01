An average of 9.4 patients were hospitalized in Russell Medical Center’s six-bed ICU at any given time last week, as the latest COVID-19 surge has the Alexander City hospital filling up even its temporary beds.
Of those patients, 5.7 of them on average were COVID-19 positive. The data, reported to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) on a weekly basis, represents a seven-day average and is current as of Monday.
Russell Medical is not the only Alabama hospital to have more intensive care patients than its normal ICU capacity. Last month, HHS reported the state was down to a net negative in available ICU beds.
The confusing statistic does not mean patients sharing beds — rather, hospitals are likely having to temporarily expand their ICUs or provide intensive care in their emergency rooms, Alabama Hospital Association president Dr. Donald Williamson stated at the time.
Last month, Russell Medical was one of those hospitals as it had to expand its ICU into the hallway.
“On a day-to-day basis, (we) run our ICU with an average of six beds,” Russell Medical chief medical officer Dr. Michele Goldhagen told The Outlook last week. “However, when we knew we needed to expand we opened our doors to the ICU and we extended down into our regular floor area that’s just outside the ICU.”
The nearest hospitals offer no respite. According to the same HHS data, Coosa Valley Medical Center’s ICU is 103% full with 70% of patients COVID-positive, while East Alabama Medical Center’s ICU is 114% full with 62% of patients COVID-positive. Lake Martin Community Hospital does not have an intensive care unit.
What differentiates ICU beds from regular emergency department beds, Goldhagen said, is the presence of extra staff equipped to manage the ventilators, drips and different medications. However, that care varies as not all current ICU patients are there for COVID-19.
“We have to be able to provide for the COVID cases that require an ICU setting but we also have to require beds and availability for people who are not COVID(-positive),” Goldhagen said. "Our ICU make-up really changes every day; it may change every hour.”
Tallapoosa County’s daily COVID-19 caseload has now exceeded its December 2020 peak, with an average of 30 to 40 new cases per day in the past 14 days. To date, 13.5% of county residents are known to have contracted with COVID-19, more than half of which were infected in 2021.
“Our goal is to stabilize these patients in the emergency department, move them to the appropriate bed upstairs (and) stabilize them as soon as we can because we know we have others right behind,” Goldhagen said.