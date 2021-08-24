Online access to our web content is free for current print subscribers. Your Subscriber ID is the six digit number above your name located at the top, right side of your bill. If you don't have your bill handy, just call our Circulation Department between 8 and 5 at 256-234-4281.
Cliff Williams / The Outlook Travis Barnett is transported from Russell Medical by members of the Alexander City Fire Department to a rehab facility after being admitted July 27 with COVID-19. Barnett is the 12th patient to recover at Russell Medical after being placed on the ventilator for COVID-19.
Cliff Williams / The Outlook Travis Barnett is transported from Russell Medical by members of the Alexander City Fire Department to a rehab facility after being admitted July 27 with COVID-19. Barnett is the 12th patient to recover at Russell Medical after being placed on the ventilator for COVID-19.
Cliff Williams / The Outlook Travis Barnett is transported from Russell Medical by members of the Alexander City Fire Department to a rehab facility after being admitted July 27 with COVID-19. Barnett is the 12th patient to recover at Russell Medical after being placed on the ventilator for COVID-19.
Cliff Williams / The Outlook Travis Barnett is transported from Russell Medical to a rehab facility after being admitted July 27 with COVID-19. Barnett is the 12th patient to recover at Russell Medical after being placed on the ventilator for COVID-19.
Cliff Williams / The Outlook Staff at Russell Medical wave to Travis Barnett as he is transported from Russell Medical to a rehab facility after being admitted July 27 with COVID-19. Barnett is the 12th patient to recover at Russell Medical after being placed on the ventilator for COVID-19.
Cliff Williams / The Outlook Staff at Russell Medical wave to Travis Barnett as he is transported from Russell Medical to a rehab facility after being admitted July 27 with COVID-19. Barnett is the 12th patient to recover at Russell Medical after being placed on the ventilator for COVID-19.
Cliff Williams / The Outlook Travis Barnett is transported from Russell Medical by members of the Alexander City Fire Department to a rehab facility after being admitted July 27 with COVID-19. Barnett is the 12th patient to recover at Russell Medical after being placed on the ventilator for COVID-19.
Cliff Williams / The Outlook Travis Barnett is transported from Russell Medical by members of the Alexander City Fire Department to a rehab facility after being admitted July 27 with COVID-19. Barnett is the 12th patient to recover at Russell Medical after being placed on the ventilator for COVID-19.
Cliff Williams / The Outlook Travis Barnett is transported from Russell Medical to a rehab facility after being admitted July 27 with COVID-19. Barnett is the 12th patient to recover at Russell Medical after being placed on the ventilator for COVID-19.
Cliff Williams / The Outlook Staff at Russell Medical wave to Travis Barnett as he is transported from Russell Medical to a rehab facility after being admitted July 27 with COVID-19. Barnett is the 12th patient to recover at Russell Medical after being placed on the ventilator for COVID-19.
Cliff Williams / The Outlook Staff at Russell Medical wave to Travis Barnett as he is transported from Russell Medical to a rehab facility after being admitted July 27 with COVID-19. Barnett is the 12th patient to recover at Russell Medical after being placed on the ventilator for COVID-19.
Russell Medical chief medical officer Dr. Michele Goldhagen has been with many of the COVID-19 patients who have been admitted to Russell during the pandemic, some of which have been intubated. Goldenhagen said in some cases there is no particular reason, but one thing stands out.
“The monoclonal antibody is a huge game changer,” Goldhagen said. “If you can get it early enough before you get hypoxic it can do amazing things.”
Barnett was admitted July 27 to Russell Medical and Tuesday he was released to go to a rehab facility to recover more.
“I hope we can get the baker’s dozen soon,” Goldhagen said.
The Alexander City Fire Department assisted Barnett as he left the hospital to a parade.
Foy said the drive thru COVID-19 testing center at The Mill 280 has been busy.
“We did 227 tests (Monday),” Foy said. “We have been averaging about 150 per day. Luckily the positivity rate is about 14% right now.”
The Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) reported 190 cases of COVID-19 in the last week.
Positivity rate at Russell Medical has recently been about 20% or slightly higher. ADPH has reported a positivity of 17% over the last week. The statewide moving average is 20.1%. More than 12,000 Alabama residents have died due to COVID-19.
ADPH is reporting 158 deaths due to COVID-19 in Tallapoosa County, 44 in 2021
Cliff Williams is a staff writer for Tallapoosa Publishers.