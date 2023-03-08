Russell Medical Center is turning 100, and the Russell Medical Foundation is celebrating through ensuring healthcare scholarships for the next 100 years.
Through the 100 Year Scholarship Legacy Project, the foundation is working to identify 100 families, organizations or individuals who wish to pledge $10,000 toward the project. These endorsements will go toward all of the scholarships Russell Medical offers.
Tammy Jackson, executive director of the Russell Medical Foundation, explained the legacy project is two-fold. It has the goal of providing scholarships for future generations and it is an opportunity to give back.
“There's a lot of people in this community that have a rich history with Russell Medical or just Alexander City in general,” Jackson said. “There are people who believe in education. There are people that believe in healthcare and want to see us succeed in the years ahead.”
The 100 donors will be part of the 100 Year Scholarship Society and their support will be displayed on a wall within Russell Medical. It can also recognize a loved one.
Jackson said she knows there are people with mothers who were nurses or families who have been in the healthcare field for generations.
“This is a legacy opportunity,” Jackson said. “An opportunity for these names to stay on the wall for many, many, many years, and it'll show their support for healthcare within this community.”
The foundation currently offers two primary scholarships, one for high school students and another for individuals going into healthcare.
The high school scholarship recipients are awarded $1,000 and are presented as part of the honor’s day ceremony. The healthcare scholarship starts at $8,000 and requires recipients to commit to two years of working at Russell Medical.
“You don't have to be going into nursing,” Jackson said. “We need radiology technicians and even those who are already nurses who want to become nurse practitioners or (those in) hospital administration. So there's great opportunities within here.”
Russell Medical Foundation was founded in 1988. Jackson said this is taking the foundation back to its roots with a project focused on providing scholarships for aspiring healthcare professionals.
“The scholarships are important to the hospital,” Jackson said. “They're important to the community and it's also what the foundation was founded on. So we just thought we would celebrate our 100 years through the foundation by giving something back to Russell Medical.”
Currently, the foundation has roughly 25 members committed to the 100 Year Scholarship Society and she said the $10,000 pledge can also be made over the course of two years.
Jackson said anyone interested in pledging can call 256-215-7459.