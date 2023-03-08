russell foundation

The Russell Medical Foundation started a legacy project that aims to ensure scholarships for the next 100 years. The foundation is in the process of looking for 100 endorsers to pledge $10,000 towards the project.

 Submitted / The Outlook

Russell Medical Center is turning 100, and the Russell Medical Foundation is celebrating through ensuring healthcare scholarships for the next 100 years.

