Russell Medical is no longer taking appointments for COVID-19 vaccinations, the hospital said on its Facebook page Monday.
"We no longer have appointments available for COVID-19 vaccinations at this time," the post said. "We have scheduled as many citizens as possible for the number of doses we currently have on hand."
Russell Medical said it has requested additional vaccine doses which they will make available to the public once received.
"We do not know when these additional doses will arrive, but please note that we will post to social media and reach out to all of our media partners to share the message when that time comes," the post said. "We are not making a wait list at this time. Again, thank you for your patience and understanding. We want to vaccinate our community as quickly as we can."
Vaccinations for residents 75 and above began at Russell Medical last month. The hospital filled slots for its first round of vaccines on the first day of rollout, with residents unable to make appointments until Jan. 27. Appointments are given to patients 75 and older on a first-come-first-serve basis.
Last week, the Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) said it would extend COVID-19 vaccination eligibility beginning Feb. 8 to certain key workers and people 65 and above.