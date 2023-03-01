With 100 years under its belt now, Russell Medical isn’t planning on going anywhere any time soon.
But just like every other business, the hospital has to find ways to keep up with the times — and, more importantly, pay the bills.
“The hospital is not stagnant; we’ve got plans for the future,” said Kimberly Carter, Russell Medical manager of physical and business development. “We’re 100 years old this year, but we want to be here for the next 100 years. We’ve really been looking at diversified revenue streams for the hospital.”
Russell Medical currently has a three-phase site plan, and it’s in the midst of Phase 1, which includes an advanced care building, an assisted living facility and 26 independent living cottages. This phase was made possible by a $25 million donation from Ben and Luanne Russell. UAB will be given $1.5 million of that for its endowment of Dr. Robert Edwards as a geriatric chair, leaving $23.5 million for the campus construction.
Originally the projects were planned and scheduled to begin in 2020, which did not happen due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Since then, not only have supply chains suffered but costs have also steadily increased.
“If you’ve been to the grocery store, you’ve seen it there and I’m seeing it in my construction costs,” Carter said. “My material costs have gone up about 40 percent from the original budget that we got in 2020, and that doesn’t include labor costs.”
Some changes to the project have been made to help with costs. Originally, the Ben and Luanne Assisted Living Lodge was going to be built in conjunction with the Benjamin Russell Advanced Center for Care, leaving the Hendrix Cottages for last. However, the assisted living lodge will now be built last.
“We moved that around,” Carter said. “Because that’s the most expensive building and the most cumbersome because we have to get so many state approvals, we made a decision to move that building to the last piece.”
Carter is also monitoring things like lumber costs and prices of other materials and buying when costs are lower. According to Carter, the $23.5 million should cover the advance care center and the cottages; after that, Russell Medical is confident the rest will fall into place.
“Respectfully to them, this is their vision and their gift to the hospital,” Russell Medical director of marketing Susan Foy said. “With the Russells being on the board for so long, it’s something he can do as a living legacy and see it come to fruition. But because of the importance his grandfather had on the community as well, we just want to leave it like that. We want this to be their vision.”
Despite some economic hardships involved in the project, it’s just the opposite for the impact these buildings will have on Alexander City.
“In the short term, the economic impact is huge,” Carter said. “We’re doing as much as we can to hire local contractors and buy our goods locally. That’s very important to the Russells and to the hospital, so we are trying to keep as much here as possible so all that revenue generated stays in our community.”
Not to mention, by the time the project is completed, two new large facilities and 26 new homes will be on city utilities and filled with people buying goods and services in and around Alex City.
In addition to the direct financial impact, having quality healthcare is a huge factor when people are making decisions about relocating.
The current population of Alexander City is aging; however, knowing there is a good healthcare system available to its residents could help attract younger families.
“From a community aspect, we are just giving the citizens as they age here options and the ability to get their care here,” Carter said. “Whether they are retiring to the lake or aging in place or young families like mine that want to be here for the long term. Knowing that I have that support system of healthcare, that’s a huge driver when someone is looking at a community.”