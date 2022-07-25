Last week, Russell Medical staff donned sunglasses and played rock music to celebrate a colleague that has gone above and beyond the call of duty.
Dr. Regina Phillips received a ‘rockstar’ themed party on Thursday, July 21, to honor the wound care specialist for earning two national awards. Phillips is currently the medical director of Russell Medical’s Wound Care and Hyperbaric Medicine, and has worked at the hospital for six years.
The center’s program director, Karen Treadwell, explained that the hospital staff wanted to recognize Philips for being a recipient of the Healogics Specialty Physicians President’s Circle Award, an honor only five physicians in the county receive.
“We wanted to celebrate Dr. Phillips and her winning the President's Circle Award and getting the Center of Distinction,” she said.
Phillips was one of five Healogics physicians selected from more than 600 wound care centers in the United States. Phillips and her staff were also this year given a Center of Distinction award by Healogics, the nation’s largest provider of advanced wound care services.
Matt Owens, Healogics managing vice president, presented the awards to Philips, noting she is among the greatest medical professionals he has encountered.
“It's hard for me to put into words what Dr. Phillips means to the hospital,” he said. “For me, she is just an incredible doctor that does world-class wound care that is very critical for a community. We have a saying at Healogics that is ‘people first, patient centered’ and Dr. Philips probably embodies that more than any medical director I've worked with.”
Owens currently oversees 45 wound-care centers in four states.
The center achieved the awards for having outstanding healthcare results for twelve consecutive months, including patient satisfaction rates higher than 92 percent, and wound healing rates greater than or equal to 75 percent.
Russell Medical CEO Jim Peace made note of that health impact, discussing the benefits Phillips and her team bring to the lives of Alexander City.
“So, you think about across the entire country, that's quite a feat and right here in our Alex City,” he said. “Six years ago, we were blessed in so many ways [with Dr. Philips]. Thank you so much for your commitment to our community and to our hospital.”
Phillips added that this achievement was a team effort, and then proceeded to thank each member of her staff.
“You're really only as good as your staff, and I can only do so much without depending so much on these ladies. We want healed patients and sometimes healed patients that everybody else has given up on and we're able to do that because of my team of excellent nurses,” Phillips said.
Phillips also expressed appreciation to her mother for her continued encouragement throughout her career. Philips’ mother, Carol Griffin and her husband, Bill Manning, showed their support by attending the celebration.
“I love taking care of my patients, because that's what my mother taught me to do. If you're going to do it, do it right and so that's what I've always done,” she said.