The community room at Russell Medical has served as the center of its operations for decades.
Friday Russell Medical named the room after a family who has always supported the hospital — Bill and Mary Hardy. Their children Dr. Georgy Hardy, Mollie Hardy Barrett and Dana Hardy Ferniany were some of the first to give to the Russell Medical Foundation.
“You are the champions of giving in this community to this hospital,” foundation executive director Tammy Jackson said. “You are the first ones who stepped up and saw the opportunity to leave this legacy to your beautiful parents.”
Jackson said the room may not appear like a medical facility but it serves as the center of operations for Russell Medical.
“You don’t know how many lives you have touched with this,” Jackson said. “This is the hub of our hospital. We come here for educational opportunities for the different departments.”
The room had a large role in the operations of the hospital in the last 16 months.
“The managers and directors gathered here to get direction, especially during COVID because we needed a large space to gather,” Jackson said.
The Hardys’ donation to the foundation allowed for new technology in the room to make presentations easier, easily adjustable tables to allow flexibility in the use of the room, new carpeting and new blinds.
“We wanted to do this back in April but with COVID everything is backlogged,” Jackson said. “The table came in at 7 (a.m. Friday morning), just a couple hours ago.”
Russell Medical CEO Jim Peace thanked the family for its support of the hospital. Dr. George Hardy serves as a local dentist. Mollie Hardy Barrett and her husband Bill live in the area. Dana Hardy Ferniany and her husband Dr. Will Ferniany live in Birmingham but frequent the area.
“We are very thankful for Russell Medical does for the community and it meant a lot to (Bill and Mary Hardy),” Dr. Ferniany said. “I’m sure they would be proud.”