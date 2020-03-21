Russell Medical officials have confirmed it received a positive COVID-19 test result as of Saturday morning.
The Alabama Department of Public Health reported Saturday morning there is no confirmed case in Tallapoosa County as statewide numbers have grown to 124 confirmed cases of COVID-19.
The test was performed at Russell Medical in Tallapoosa County but it has not been released which county the person with a positive result lives in.
“Our reference lab confirmed to us we have a positive case (of COVID-19) come back,” Russell Medical director of marketing Susan Foy said. “It was a test conducted here at Russell Medical. It has been reported to the Alabama Department of Public Health. APDH has to validate it. They publicize it in their reported numbers.”
Foy said it would be ADPH to report the location of the case and all she could confirm is the test sample was collected at Russell Medical.
“ADPH has not yet published it in their numbers,” Foy said.
Foy said Russell Medical sent out an internal video Friday afternoon informing employees of the matter. Foy also said Russell Medical employees not directly associated with patient care have been sent home and those whose functions could be performed off site, such as in finance, are working at another location.
Foy said Russell Medical remains committed to serving the public and operations will change as needed to protect the safety of patients, staff and the public. She said Russell Medical staff and public safety officials are meeting daily.
“We are changing plans every moment it seems,” Foy said. “It is a very fluid situation and changes happen as needed. Some meetings this week have been an hour, others have been two to three hours. It’s around the clock for us and everyone.”
An Alexander City resident came forward Saturday afternoon confirming her husband had received a positive COVID-19 test result by sending the Russell Medical documentation to The Outlook. See that full story here.